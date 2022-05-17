TAPPP and BetMGM Announce Expansion of BetMGM Gift Cards

BetMGM Gift Cards now Available in 12 States and Over 12,000 stores across the US

NEW YORK, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ – TAPPP , a New York-based technology and marketing company focused on customer acquisition and flexible consumer payment platforms, and BetMGM, a leading sports-betting and iGaming operator, announced today an aggressive expansion of BetMGM's gift card distribution network. The amount of stores carrying BetMGM prepaid cards will roughly double from around 6,000 to more than 12,000 in the current quarter.

BetMGM's partnership with TAPPP launched in September 2021, attracting a vast group of new customers, and providing existing customers with a fast, flexible option to fund their BetMGM accounts in states in which sports betting is legal. Since its inception, the BetMGM gift card business has experienced an industry-leading redemption rate of 99%, with nearly 75% of customers redeeming their purchases within just 2 hours.

"The launch of our prepaid sports betting card business has exceeded all expectations, and we are looking forward to even greater success as legal sports betting continues to enter new markets across the country," said Matt Prevost," Chief Revenue Officer of BetMGM. "The program's expansion this quarter is the latest phase of our continued successful partnership with TAPPP to provide customers with an easy and responsible way to fund their BetMGM accounts."

BetMGM gift cards are now available in 12 states, including the recent debuts in New York and Pennsylvania and upcoming launches in Wyoming and Mississippi. This quarter's expansion will push the distribution network further into the grocery segment, a vastly underutilized retail space in sports betting prepaid cards, and within big box/home improvement retailers.

TAPPP's API-driven platform provides real-time redemption data which helps to drive BetMGM's marketing and acquisition campaigns. Further, TAPPP provides BetMGM with strategic support, payment servicing, and sales analytics all of which help drive sales and customer retention.

For more details on where you can purchase a BetMGM gift card, visit betmgm.com/giftcard .

About TAPPP

TAPPP is a technology and marketing company that helps media, consumer products and sports wagering clients drive customer acquisitions, transactions, engagement, and retention through products and services offered on-screen, at events and in-store with a business focus built on our Interactive Gaming, Betting & Transaction Platform, offering proprietary, real-time, content-specific viewing experiences across any end-use device and our Distribution & Payments Service Platform, enabling cash and digital transactions for gaming, betting and consumer products merchants. For more information on TAPPP, visit tappp.com .

About BetMGM



BetMGM is a market leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM Resorts' U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's U.S.-licensed, state of the art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit http://www.betmgminc.com/.

