Taproot Welcomes Cat Ward as New Chief Executive Officer to Lead Next Chapter of Growth and Impact

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Taproot is thrilled to announce that Cat Ward, a nationally recognized leader in driving systemic change through business and social sector collaboration, has been named Chief Executive Officer, effective December 9, 2024. Known for her bold vision, entrepreneurial energy, and deep commitment to social progress, Ward will lead Taproot into a new era of innovation, growth, and impact.

Cat Ward, Taproot CEO

For over two decades, Taproot has been at the forefront of the pro bono movement, catalyzing what is now a $15 billion marketplace and playing a pivotal role in making pro bono service nearly ubiquitous among corporations. Now, under Ward's leadership, the organization is poised to redefine the movement it started—mobilizing cutting-edge business skills and expertise to help nonprofits thrive amid rapid change.

"The social sector is at a pivotal crossroads," said Ward. "From addressing mounting social pressures, to navigating AI, to weathering major shifts in the way work gets done—nonprofits need reliable access to cutting-edge skills to fulfill their missions in a fast-changing world of work. Taproot is uniquely positioned to offer the resources and expertise they need to thrive. By tapping into this incredible potential, we can build a stronger, more resilient social sector that's equipped to meet today's demands and create a better tomorrow. I'm eager to work alongside Taproot's team and partners to bring this vision to life."

This is a homecoming for Ward, who worked at Taproot from 2012-2018, spearheading growth in the organization's advisory services practice and laying the groundwork for many of its flagship initiatives. Most recently, she served as Vice President at Jobs for the Future (JFF), where she founded and led the organization's efforts to mobilize the private sector to drive equitable economic advancement. Earlier in her career, Ward advanced economic development at New York City's Department of Small Business Services. A nationally recognized thought leader, Ward frequently speaks on the role of business in social change, and her insights have appeared in Fortune, Forbes, Fast Company, and The Wall Street Journal.

"I am excited to welcome Cat Ward as our new CEO. Cat's experience, passion, and builder's mindset positions her as the ideal leader for Taproot at a critical moment for the social sector," said Taproot Board Chair Rebecca Wang. "Her strategic vision for Taproot is ambitious: a thriving social sector empowered by cutting-edge expertise, bold innovation, and a new service ethic. We are confident in her ability to cast a bold new vision for the future of Taproot, and we look forward to all the wonderful things we will achieve together."

Aaron Hurst, founder of Taproot and architect of the modern pro bono movement, added: "Cat's leadership is exactly what's needed at this pivotal moment. Her creative energy, proven ability to build new and innovative solutions, and cross-sector expertise will recharge the possibilities of this work. Under her guidance, Taproot will inspire a new generation of leaders and push the boundaries of what pro bono service can achieve."

As CEO, Ward's priorities include advancing innovation and thought leadership to support a new era of pro bono service; strengthening Taproot's partnerships and network of supporters to meet the evolving needs of nonprofits; and reinvigorating the pro bono movement to unlock greater potential for social impact.

About Taproot

Taproot drives social change by mobilizing the expertise of business professionals to support social good organizations in tackling society's critical challenges.

Since its founding, Taproot has connected more than 13,000 nonprofits with over 40,000 business professionals, delivering services valued at more than $320 million. Taproot's partnerships have created a powerful platform for collaboration, enabling nonprofits to meet their missions and build stronger, more resilient communities.

