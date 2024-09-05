Tapster Expands to Lexington, Kentucky with Local Husband-and-Wife Team

Meet the Local Entrepreneurs: David and Amanda Swedler

The couple is poised to contribute a new way for the community to experience the Bluegrass State's booming craft beer scene, new distilleries, wine culture, vibrant nightlife, and deep-rooted love of bourbon. David, an Akron, Ohio native, is a bariatric surgeon at CHI St. Joseph's Health in Lexington, while Amanda, who hails from Seattle, has a background working in the emergency room and as a bartender. Now proud Lexington residents, their combined expertise and passion for hospitality promise to make Tapster a standout community hub.

"For years, we have been looking for a great opportunity to open this type of business, and we believe this is it. We think Tapster will have an immediate impact on our new hometown," said David. "Lexington is a really fun 'going out' town, but we've noticed that every bar is packed to the point where it can be a long wait just to get a drink. We're hoping to fill that gap. With Tapster's self-pour concept, guests serve themselves as they please, eliminating long lines and wait times. People will have more time to spend with their friends, and to make new ones."

The Swedlers' decision to bring Tapster to Lexington was fueled by their professional ambition and personal connection to their new hometown. Their immersion in Lexington's vibrant social scene, characterized by a dynamic nightlife and a community thirsting for new experiences, highlighted a significant business opportunity. They recognized the city's blend of Southern charm and contagious energy, coupled with crowded bars and a strong demand for unique social venues, would make Lexington an ideal market for Tapster.

Realizing this potential, the Swedlers reached out to Tapster Founder & CEO, Roman Maliszewski, to turn their vision into reality. They knew the combination of Tapster's innovative self-pour beverages and community-first atmosphere would be the perfect solution for Lexington's diverse population, offering guests the freedom to explore and enjoy a wide range of drinks at their own pace without the usual wait.

Tapster and Lexington, the Perfect Match

"David and Amanda epitomize the true spirit of camaraderie that defines Tapster," said Maliszewski. "Previous industry experience isn't required to become a Tapster franchisee. Rather, we're focused on growing with entrepreneurs like David and Amanda who are all in. They need to be passionate about their community and lifting others up."

Lexington's growing population of young professionals, increasing tourism, proximity to the University of Kentucky and the new convention center, and strong nightlife scene, make it a prime location for Tapster's self-serve bar concept and curated beverage selection. Embracing Kentucky's status as the Bourbon Capital of the World, Tapster Lexington will feature several taps dedicated to self-pour bourbon tasting, allowing guests to enjoy 1- or 2-ounce servings, alongside a mostly locally curated selection of craft beers, wines, cocktails, and non-alcoholic beverages.

The new Tapster location aims to become a cornerstone of the Lexington community. The Swedlers plan to host a variety of engaging activities throughout the week including paint nights, game nights, trivia, karaoke, and more – establishing Tapster as more than just a bar, but a vibrant social destination for locals and tourists alike.

Maliszewski added, "Everything lines up for Lexington to be a fantastic opportunity for our expansion. We're confident the Swedlers will be successful in making Tapster an inviting experience for all."

This Lexington development is a testament to Tapster's national franchise expansion strategy, targeting prime markets across the country. The self-pour concept offers franchisees a simplified bar franchise model with a proven track record of success. Tapster's innovative approach streamlines operations and eliminates the burden of complex staffing, food service requirements, and inventory frustrations. The hot, emerging franchise brand also caters to the growing consumer desire for customization and control.

To learn more about the Tapster franchise opportunity, visit https://tapsterfranchise.com.

About Tapster:

Tapster is a pioneering force, revolutionizing the social drinking experience. The innovative, self-pour bar concept offers 40-plus taps with a wide variety of beer, craft cocktails, wine, cider, hard seltzer, kombucha, cold brew coffee, and craft sodas. Guests sample a wide variety, at their own pace, and enjoy the welcoming atmosphere. Founded on core values surrounding environment, empowerment, and education, Tapster opened its first tasting room in 2017 and has five locations across the United States. With a proven business model focused on simplicity, profitability, and community engagement, Tapster offers owner-operator franchisees the opportunity to be part of a dynamic brand that is poised to reshape the way people experience and enjoy their favorite brews and cocktails. For more information, visit https://tapstertastingroom.com/ or https://tapsterfranchise.com.

