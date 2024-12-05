Tapster Named a "Top 100 Game Changer" by Franchise Dictionary Magazine

Tapster Recognized for its Simplified Bar Franchise Model that Streamlines Operations & Eliminates the Burden of Complex Staffing, Food Service Requirements, & Inventory Frustrations

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tapster, the premier self-pour tasting room franchise, was named a "Top 100 Game Changer" by Franchise Dictionary Magazine. The annual list is a compilation of the top 100 innovative franchise opportunities in the United States, excelling in the following key areas: supporting veterans, attracting millennials, opening doors for new entrepreneurs, filling unique niches, making a positive impact, and serving their communities.

Tapster was recognized for redefining social drinking with its innovative self-pour concept, flexible beverage offerings, and streamlined operations that create a profitable, lifestyle-focused business model. By eliminating typical restaurant franchise challenges, Tapster is paving the way for the future of community-focused hospitality.

With 40+ rotating taps of beer, wine, craft cocktails, and more, Tapster gives communities the freedom to sip at their own pace while helping franchisees build profitable, eco-friendly businesses.

"The self-pour industry is on the rise and its driven largely by growing consumer demand for convenience," said Mike Weinberger, president of franchising at Tapster and managing partner of Community Franchise Group, which is guiding the brand's growth via franchising. "Tapster isn't just about great drinks—it's about setting a new standard in hospitality through innovation, sustainability, and connection. With flexible operations and a guest-first experience, Tapster is leading the charge as one of the hottest franchise opportunities in today's market."

Alesia Visconti, CEO of Franchise Dictionary Magazine / FranServe says, "2024 was a year of explosive growth and success for the franchise model. A brand that earns the Top 100 Game Changers designation has gone the extra mile to improve people's lives and sets itself apart! We are THRILLED to recognize and showcase these 100+ FRAN-TASTIC brands that went above and beyond. Here's to #ChangingLives and congrats to this year's Game Changers!"

Tapster launched its national franchise expansion strategy earlier this year, targeting prime markets across the country. The self-pour concept offers franchisees a simplified bar franchise model with a proven track record of success. Tapster's innovative approach streamlines operations and eliminates the burden of complex staffing, food service requirements, and inventory frustrations. The hot, emerging franchise brand also caters to the growing consumer desire for customization and control. The total investment to open a Tapster franchise is $400,000 - $1,200,000, including a $40,000 franchise fee.

View the 2024 Top 100 Game Changers list at https://franchisedictionarymagazine.com/2024-game-changers/.

To learn more about the Tapster franchise opportunity, visit https://tapsterfranchise.com.

About Tapster:

Tapster is a pioneering force, revolutionizing the social drinking experience. The innovative, self-pour bar concept offers 40-plus taps with a wide variety of beer, craft cocktails, wine, cider, hard seltzer, kombucha, cold brew coffee, and craft sodas. Guests sample a wide variety, at their own pace, and enjoy the welcoming atmosphere. Founded on core values surrounding environment, empowerment, and education, Tapster opened its first tasting room in 2017 and has five locations across the United States. With a proven business model focused on simplicity, profitability, and community engagement, Tapster offers owner-operator franchisees the opportunity to be part of a dynamic brand that is poised to reshape the way people experience and enjoy their favorite brews and cocktails. For more information, visit https://tapstertastingroom.com/ or https://tapsterfranchise.com.

