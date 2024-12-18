Tapster Pours into the Rockies

For Zac, an accountant specializing in franchise operations, and Meghan, a Colorado native and dental hygienist, bringing Tapster to Denver is about more than business – it's about connection.

"Tapster stood out to us because it's so much more than a business – it's about creating a space where the community can come together," shared Zac. "Suburban life has pulled people away from those central hubs where they can gather and enjoy a drink with friends and family. Tapster brings that back. We love the design, the vibe, and the way it fosters connection, all while supporting local breweries and vendors. We can't wait to share that experience with our neighbors in Colorado."

Bringing Tapster to Greater Denver

Zac and Meghan plan to open Tapster in the Greater Denver area, eyeing Denver as well as suburban communities for their first tasting room. The new Tapster, poised to open in 2025, will feature over 40 taps of locally sourced craft beer, wine, cocktails, kombucha, and more, empowering guests to pour and sample new drinks at their own pace.

Known as the "Napa Valley of Beer," Denver's craft beverage market generates over $3 billion to Colorado's economy annually, making the region a perfect match for Tapster's mission to uplift local makers.

The Crows are deeply connected to the Denver area. Having lived in Southeast Aurora for more than a decade, they understand the unique dynamics of suburban life and see Tapster as the perfect gathering place to bring people together. Their shared background in hospitality – having met working at Austin's American Grill in Fort Collins – has shaped their vision for their new Tapster as a welcoming, community-focused space.

"Denver is a city built on creativity, connection, and craft," added Meghan. "As a Colorado native, I know how much pride we take in supporting local artisans, from breweries to distilleries and beyond. Tapster is the perfect way to spotlight that talent while creating a fun, inclusive environment where everyone feels at home."

More Than a Bar: A Hub for Community Connection

The Crows plan to make their Tapster a true community space for friends and families to gather, connect, and enjoy a welcoming vibe. In addition to its rotating taps of local craft beverages, the tasting room will host community events like trivia nights, game nights, and locally-curated events.

"Denver deserves a space that truly celebrates the creativity and craftmanship of our local beverage makers," added Zac. "Tapster is designed to be that place where people can gather, try something new, and leave feeling connected to their neighbors and their city."

Roman Maliszewski, founder & CEO of Tapster, shared his confidence in the Crows' ability to bring Tapster's mission to life.

"Zac and Meghan aren't just opening a Tapster—they're creating a homebase for their community," said Maliszewski. "Their vision for Tapster goes beyond great drinks to providing a space where neighbors connect, local creativity shines, and Colorado's incredible craft culture is celebrated. They will be setting a new standard for what Tapster brings to a city, and we couldn't be more excited."

Under the Crow's direction, Tapster is set to become a dynamic, welcoming space for Coloradoans—from craft beer enthusiasts and wine connoisseurs to families looking for a relaxed night out. With its focus on local partnerships, engaging events, and memorable experiences for all, Tapster is expected to quickly become a community hub in the Mile High City.

This Colorado development is a testament to Tapster's national franchise expansion strategy, led by Community Franchise Group, targeting prime markets across the country. The Crow's Tapster will be the franchise's first tasting room in Colorado, with many more on the horizon as the brand anticipates a warm welcome.

"Denver is known for its affinity for creative beverage offerings and social community spaces, and Tapster brings the best of both worlds," said Mike Weinberger, president of franchising at Tapster and managing partner of Community Franchise Group. "Couple this with Tapster's simplified business model and we believe we have a recipe for success."

The self-pour concept's innovative approach streamlines operations and eliminates the burden of complex staffing, food service requirements, and inventory frustrations. The hot, emerging franchise brand also caters to the growing consumer desire for customization and control.

Tapster seeks fun and funky locations throughout Colorado for its next community hubs. Anyone with unique opportunities that match, should email Tapster at [email protected].

To learn more about the Tapster franchise opportunity, visit https://tapsterfranchise.com.

About Tapster:

Tapster is a pioneering force, revolutionizing the social drinking experience. The innovative, self-pour bar concept offers 40-plus taps with a wide variety of beer, craft cocktails, wine, cider, hard seltzer, kombucha, cold brew coffee, and craft sodas. Guests sample a wide variety, at their own pace, and enjoy the welcoming atmosphere. Founded on core values surrounding environment, empowerment, and education, Tapster opened its first tasting room in 2017 and has five locations across the United States. With a proven business model focused on simplicity, profitability, and community engagement, Tapster offers owner-operator franchisees the opportunity to be part of a dynamic brand that is poised to reshape the way people experience and enjoy their favorite brews and cocktails. For more information, visit https://tapstertastingroom.com/ or https://tapsterfranchise.com.

