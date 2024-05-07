Tapster Redefines Bar Experience with Self-Pour Model, Launches Franchise Opportunity

Self-Pour Bar and Tasting Room Experience is Reshaping the Way Americans Socially Drink; Flourishes as Consumers Increasingly Prefer Self-Service Options

SEATTLE, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Craft beer fans rejoice; an emerging self-pour tap concept is making waves as they tap into franchising. With self-service trends continuing to flourish, two out of three consumers prefer self-service rather than interacting with staff, according to Forbes. A revolutionary leader in the bar space, Tapster , is experiencing this growing trend first-hand with its self-pour model and easy-going atmosphere that puts guests in the driver's seat. With interest across the U.S. rising, Tapster announced today the launch of its franchise opportunity to bring passionate beer enthusiasts and entrepreneurs a viable and simplified entrance to bar ownership.

Tapster's journey began with a passion for craft beer and a vision to reimagine how people experience it. "With Tapster cards in hand, our guests can be their own bartender and are free to sample at their own pace from over 40 beverages on tap – there's virtually no waiting, you're on your time at Tapster," said Tapster Founder and CEO Roman Maliszewski, who opened the first Tapster in 2017 in Chicago. "Our franchise opportunity represents more than a business venture; it's an invitation to join us in reshaping the future of how we socially drink, one pour at a time."

Building on Success: Tapster to Open Fifth Tasting Room

With increased growth in the craft beer and self-service industries, Tapster is set to open its fifth U.S. tasting room:

Tapster's newest location opens this May in the West Main Tower III Building at 193 106 th Ave. NE in Bellevue, Washington .

in the West Main Tower III Building at . The new self-pour bar is the brand's second location in the Seattle market, and among 10-plus tasting rooms, Tapster plans to open or have in development within the next 3-5 years.

market, and among 10-plus tasting rooms, Tapster plans to open or have in development within the next 3-5 years. Tapster first entered the Seattle market in 2021 with its tasting room in South Lake Union and has since built a solid following with year-over-year growth and double-digit sales increases.

Launches Franchise Model: Tapster to Tap into Neighborhoods Nationwide

In addition to Seattle, the tasting room franchise primarily focuses on building its current operational markets—including Chicago, Cleveland, and Philadelphia—and beyond to a presence in most major U.S. cities within the next 10 years.

"Our continued growth is a testament to the strength of the Tapster business model," Maliszewski added. "Over the past seven years, we've developed Tapster in very different markets across the U.S. – all seeing warm welcomes and becoming enveloped within the fabric of their local communities. Our goal is for our brand to be as recognizable as Starbucks, cultivating a welcoming environment for friends, families, and colleagues to hang out at their leisure."

Tapster is actively seeking hands-on, owner-operator franchisees who are passionate about their community and will be dedicated to providing outstanding guest service and upholding the brand's standards. Previous industry experience is not required.

The Tapster franchise model is designed to streamline operations, ensuring ease and efficiency for franchisees. Unlike conventional bar and restaurant establishments burdened with complex staffing and food service requirements, Tapster's self-pour technology and proven operational systems minimize the need for extensive staffing, meanwhile allowing franchisees and their team members to focus on delivering exceptional guest experiences. The total investment to open a Tapster franchise is $400,000 - $1,200,000, including a $40,000 franchise fee.

To assist in developing the tasting room franchise opportunity and managing future growth, Maliszewski teamed with Community Franchise Group, which specializes in transforming emerging franchises into national brands. The group has a collective 100-plus years of experience scaling national franchise brands such as Orange Theory Fitness, Unity Rd., Maui Wowi, Cold Stone Creamery, Rocky Mountain Chocolate, Kahala Brands / MTY Food Group portfolio, Play It Again Sports, Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Retro Fitness, Floyd's 99 Barbershop and Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores.

No Waitstaff, No Waiting: Tapster is Reshaping How Americans Socially Drink

Tapster is a self-pour tasting room concept that offers a wide selection of beverages on tap, including craft cocktails, wine, cider, hard seltzer, kombucha, cold brew coffee, craft soda, and beer. With taps changing daily, guests pay by the ounce—and go at their own pace—to explore new flavors and try something different. The comfortable, neighborhood bar is a go-to weekly choice for locals to relax with friends, play board games, and enjoy a unique & interactive drinking experience. The brand also welcomes guests to Bring Your Own Food (BYOF) and hosts weekly events, creating opportunities for memorable get-togethers. All this, coupled with the welcoming and genuinely friendly environment, fosters a sense of community that keeps patrons coming back for more.

To learn more about the Tapster franchise opportunity, visit https://tapsterfranchise.com.

About Tapster:

Tapster is a pioneering force, revolutionizing the social drinking experience. With its innovative, self-pour technology, unwavering commitment to quality and focus on delivering a welcoming & genuine environment, Tapster offers guests a unique and immersive journey through the world of craft beer that allows them to sample a wide variety, at their own pace. Founded on the principles of environment, empowerment, and education, Tapster opened its first tasting room in 2017 and has four locations across the United States. With a proven business model focused on simplicity, profitability, and community engagement, Tapster offers owner-operator franchisees the opportunity to be part of a dynamic brand that is poised to reshape the way people experience and enjoy their favorite brews and cocktails. For more information, visit https://tapstertastingroom.com/ or https://tapsterfranchise.com.

