Taptok Goes Carbon-Neutral in Partnership with Microsoft For Startups

The Miami-based tech startup partners with Microsoft's For Startups to host their new platform in a carbon-neutral environment.

MIAMI, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Taptok has announced that it is moving its cloud applications onto Microsoft's environmentally friendly Azure service through the Microsoft for Startups program. The move is an important milestone in achieving Taptok's goal of a 100% carbon-neutral infrastructure.

Taptok runs now in a 100% carbon-neutral infrastructure

Taptok allows professionals, businesses and organizations of all sizes to engage with their audiences using a unified solution. The company has allowed customers to transform the way they connect with their physical and digital audiences using a modern and sustainable approach — with Taptok, businesses are moving away from traditional paper business cards, which are notoriously wasteful, and establish a more sustainable way to network and generate leads.

Entrepreneur and Taptok CEO Jaime Manteiga sees the Microsoft partnership as a critical step in building a totally carbon-neutral, scalable and secure platform infrastructure.

"We're consciously minimizing paper waste with our products," Manteiga says, "but to continue with our eco-responsible mission, it was critical to find a truly sustainable cloud computing environment. Microsoft for Startups gave us that opportunity."

Sustainability from a trusted source

Microsoft's environmental milestones for Azure go beyond operational compliance and renewable energy, with locally based goals to eliminate waste, neutralize deforestation from new construction, and even create a net positive impact on water supply.

Partners also value the emphasis on security that is part of Microsoft Azure's design. Data privacy is paramount, and advanced threat detection systems perform trillions of analyses daily.

Scalability without compromise

Some big names like Nokia, Kraft Heinz, and Woolworths have recently signed onto Azure, joining over 200,000 other public and private organizations.

But over half of Azure's partners are small businesses. Many, like Taptok, signed on through the Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub program, which provides a four-tiered (Ideate, Develop, Grow, Scale) credit system that gives businesses room to grow from the earliest idea and prototyping phase to product maturity.

This scalable approach allows organizations of all sizes to institute sustainable practices to meet their business goals without sacrificing one for the other.

In the past, sustainability was largely a luxury that would be part of a young company's long-term plans. But with consumers demanding more eco-friendly choices and businesses acting more urgently on the call, it is rapidly becoming a necessity.

There's a perpetual competition for emphasis and investment that typically forces organizations to compromise between their environmental, security, and growth goals. But Microsoft Azure's commitment to all three is part of what attracted Taptok.

"They had the right balance for us," Manteiga says, "being sustainable, trustable, and scalable."

Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub is not only providing Taptok with a reliable platform in Azure that will scale with their growing operation, but it's also helping them deliver on their promise to maintain a carbon-neutral platform for its own customers.

Learn more about Taptok at https://tt.social

Media Contact:

Rocco Arizzi

[email protected]

+1 (888) 337-0949

SOURCE TAPTOK INC