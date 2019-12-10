Taqtile and Magic Leap Partner to Offer Leading Enterprises the Future in Workforce Enablement Solutions

SEATTLE, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Taqtile, Inc. is proud to announce a new global partnership with Magic Leap to bring Taqtile's leading knowledge capture, digitization and codification software to Magic Leap's spatial computing platform. Taqtile's Manifest software solution for workforce enablement for their enterprise customers is now available on Magic Leap's spatial computing platform.

Taqtile, Inc.

Magic Leap's announcement of their Enterprise Suite Launch will push the partnership forward in providing compelling applications and devices that are ushering in a new wave of digital transformation and productivity for front-line workers.

"We here at Taqtile are thrilled and honored to be partnering with Magic Leap as they continue to focus and invest in the enterprise space," said Dirck Schou, CEO at Taqtile. "Spatial computing is rapidly and profoundly changing the way industrial customers think about workforce enablement and knowledge capture -- Magic Leap empowers enterprise customers with a device that offers unique capabilities and performance like no other. From the outset, Magic Leap has been partner-centric, and we expect that their Enterprise Suite Launch announcement will help to drive awareness that will lead to greater industry adoption of spatial computing. Manifest on Magic Leap is a great step forward for enterprise innovation and digital transformation, and we are excited to see where this journey goes next."

"We are very happy to be partnering with Taqtile to be able to offer their best-in-class solutions on the Magic Leap platform," said Omar Khan, Magic Leap's Chief Product Officer.

About Taqtile, Inc. - Taqtile provides knowledge capture, digitization and codification software for enterprises. Our solution – Manifest – revolutionizes the way that tasks are taught, learned and performed. The Manifest solution delivers an end-to-end productivity tool set for frontline workers, built with the ideals of simplicity, consistency, and scalability. Taqtile is focused on creating smarter enterprises and enabling skilled knowledge to be transformed into a digital structure for future on the job training, maintenance and skill enhancement. This data capture is a critical, early-stage step in enabling machine learning to fully automate operation and maintenance in industrial settings.

