Taqtile Named to Fast Company's First-Ever List of the Next Big Things in Tech

SEATTLE, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Taqtile, a leader in AR-based work-instruction solutions, today announced that it has been named to Fast Company's inaugural Next Big Things in Tech list. This collection of innovative companies honors the technology breakthroughs that promise to shape the future of their industries—from healthcare to agriculture to artificial intelligence, and even how businesses enable their frontline deskless workers to better do their jobs.



The final Fast Company list, which includes global giants, intrepid startups, and research that's fresh from the labs, recognizes 65 technologies that are making waves. While not all of the products, services, and technological developments are on the market yet, they're reaching key milestones in having a positive impact for consumers, businesses, and society at large in the next five years. Fast Company also recognized 33 honorable mentions.



Taqtile was selected to the Fast Company Experiences list because of the power its work-instruction technology delivers to deskless employees. Taqtile is putting knowledge right at the fingertips of frontline staff, enabling them to complete tasks more efficiently, more accurately, and more safely. Device agnostic, scalable and AR-enabled, Taqtile is giving deskless employees instant access to step-by-step guidance from a company's most experienced technicians and trainers anywhere, anytime.

"Our goal is to transform how deskless employees work, finally bringing the power of technology that desk-bound employees have enjoyed for years into the field, on the plant floor, and anywhere the job takes frontline workers," said Dirck Schou, CEO, Taqtile. "Appearing on this Fast Company list alongside so many titans of technology validates our vision to address the needs of the technologically underserved population of deskless workers."

"Fast Company is thrilled to highlight cutting-edge technologies that are solving real-world problems in unexpected ways. From climate change and public health crises to machine learning and security, these technologies will certainly have a profound impact on the future, and we're honored to bring attention to them today," says Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company.

Click here to see the final list. The Winter 2021/2022 issue of Fast Company is available online now and will hit newsstands on December 7.



About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Stephanie Mehta. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication, Inc., and can be found online at fastcompany.com.

About Taqtile

Digital transformation of organizations' operations continues to accelerate but silos of excellence and expertise still exist. Leveraging AR, cloud computing, and LTE/5G networks, Taqtile's Manifest platform removes these silos with a single, integrated solution. Manifest enables flawless workflows everywhere and every time by aggregating the critical components of operational systems – people, procedures, places, and machines – so that jobs get done faster and better. Companies and defense organizations around the world recognize Manifest as a leading solution for improving operational proficiency and a platform that gives deskless workers instant virtual access to, and step-by-step guidance from, an organization's most experienced technicians and trainers. Taqtile is the recipient of the 2020 Microsoft Mixed Reality Partner of the Year Award and included on the Fast Company "World Changing Ideas" 2021 list. For more information on Taqtile and Manifest, please visit www.taqtile.com.

