Tara, A Pioneering Self-Care Brand, Launches in U.S. Combining Ancient Wisdom with Modern Science

Tara's philosophy is rooted in blending heritage with modern science, ensuring that everything we create is backed by both tradition and innovation. We draw inspiration from ancient self-care rituals across the world, refining and enhancing them to keep only what truly works. In our Barcelona lab, our all-female team of chemists transforms timeless ingredients are with advanced scientific methods, validating their efficacy and enhancing their potency.

Every formula is crafted with an honest, transparent approach—using only ingredients that are proven to be effective and in meaningful concentrations. With a commitment to avoiding harsh ingredients and using the best natural and scientific components, Tara's products are all good, meaning they are good for you and good quality.

"Our products pay homage to traditions, while also adhering to rigorous scientific standards, ensuring they're good for you, for good," says CEO of Tara, Nawaf Arhamah. "At Tara, we're not just launching a brand; we're offering a lifelong partner in selfcare. From the first raw material to the final formula, every product is thoughtfully crafted to work and to inspire confidence in the lifelong self-care journeys."

Launching in the U.S. with three haircare systems available exclusively on Tara's website, each offering is meticulously crafted to solve a specific haircare concern and will be priced at $99 USD. The systems include:

Onion+ Peptides Hair Stimulation System: Specifically designed to stimulate thinning hair, this system enhances scalp health, reduces irritation and strengthens hair follicles. The system includes the Volumizing Shampoo, Thickening Conditioner, and Follicle Stimulating Scalp Concentrate.

Rosemary+ Peptides Hair Density System: Works to enhance hair density and extend the hair lifecycle. The system includes the Scalp Prep Shampoo, Strand Thicken Conditioner and Follicle Boost Scalp Serum.

Detox Scalp+ Hair Revival System: Creates a purified and balanced scalp environment, supporting healthier hair growth and minimizing dandruff. The system features the Exfoliating Shampoo, Hydrating Conditioner, and Scalp Serum.

As Tara debuts in the U.S. market, people across the country are invited to experience a new era of self-care, where tradition meets innovation, and beauty is both honest and empowering. Learn more at taraformula.com and on social media at @taraformula on Instagram.

About Tara

Tara is a self-care partner, rooted in the balance of ancient rituals and modern science. Every formula we create is carefully crafted in our Barcelona lab, where we blend heritage ingredients with cutting-edge research to deliver honest, effective beauty solutions. Inspired by the vibrant Mediterranean, we develop products that help you embrace change, feel confident in your skin, and age with grace. At Tara, beauty is thoughtful, proven, and designed to support your journey for the long term.

