Tara Brands Officially Launches Nationally

CHICAGO, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tara Brands, known for delivering natural, science-based beauty rooted in heritage, officially launches in the U.S. today. Following several years of success in Kuwait, Tara Brands is introducing hair products to the U.S. Market, utilizing the finest ingredients and scientific breakthroughs in beauty.

The Tara Care System and Tara Growth System will be the first two hair care lines in the US rollout. The brand plans to launch a premium vitamin c complex, pure argan oil and deep cleansing clay mask this Fall to kick off the brand's skin care line.

The Tara Care System is infused with antioxidants and vitamins to keep hair healthy and strong as it endures the harshness of the environment, hair styling and chemical treatments. Ingredient superheroes include apple stem cell, known to delay the effects of aging on hair and scalp, and açai to make hair strong, shiny and soft. Products in the range include Sulfate-Free Nurture Shampoo, Nurture Conditioner, Nurture Leave-In and Restore Hair Mask.

The Tara Growth System harnesses the power of the onion to aid in hair growth and regeneration, with targeted treatments that fortify hair. The line includes a 3-step approach to hair growth, with Sulfate-Free Onion Remedy Shampoo, Onion Remedy Conditioner and Onion Remedy Concentrate. Infused with onion extract, plant extracts, minerals and antioxidants, Onion Remedy products maintain a clean, odorless scent, while keeping hair full, healthy and growing.

"We work with the best and most innovative beauty labs across the world to create our products," said Nawaf Arhamah, CEO of Tara Brands. "We are committed to offer ingredient-focused, science-based products that are rooted in heritage, to deliver consumers the best formulas available in beauty today."

Following the launch, Tara plans to launch new breakthrough products frequently. Products are currently available via the brand's website, as well as select U.S. distributors. For more information, visit Taraformula.com

About Tara Brands

At Tara, we're on a continued quest to find the most effective natural remedies for hair. We seek out traditions that are rich in heritage. Best practices from cultures across the globe. We source the best-quality ingredients and apply them in generous concentrations, then infuse them with modern science. Always on the lookout for proven techniques and technological innovations, our goal is to develop targeted treatments designed to heal, repair and improve. And our passionate curiosity never ends.

SOURCE Tara Brands