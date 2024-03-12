OMAHA, Neb., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohere Beauty, a premier full-service partner bringing prestige beauty and personal care brands to life through formula incubation and manufacturing processes, is thrilled to announce that Tara Chacho has joined Cohere Beauty in the role of Senior Vice President, Business Development.

Tara Chacho Joins Cohere Beauty as Senior Vice President, Business Development

"As the beauty industry continues to thrive, Tara is an excellent addition to the Cohere Beauty family as we explore strategic business opportunities that support our commitment to growth," said Christine Staples, CEO, Cohere Beauty. "Tara's passion for success, extensive beauty industry knowledge, and business development track record will be invaluable in propelling Cohere Beauty to greater success."

Chacho brings more than 20 years of experience in beauty care sales and business development and is a skilled commercial leader who has driven growth across the haircare, skincare, and fragrance categories. Before joining Cohere Beauty, Chacho was the Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at PakLab. In this role, she led the sales team to expand current offerings, ranging from concept, formulation, packaging, manufacturing and led marketing efforts to increase industry awareness of PakLab's capabilities.

Prior to her role at PakLab, Chacho was Senior Vice President of Business Development at WORMSER GROUP, where she lead a team 8 and helped launch multiple color and skincare turnkey products as well as supplying custom packaging to Estee Lauder, Erno Lazlo, Shiseido, Astral Brands and CVS.

"I am excited to embark on this journey with the Cohere Beauty team and spearhead initiatives that support the company's mission to be the partner and co-creator in bringing brand visions to life," said Chacho.

About Cohere Beauty

Cohere Beauty is the brand behind the brand, a premier manufacturing partner and formula incubator for beauty, personal care, hair care, and specialty brands. Helping customers build brands from concept to commercialization, Cohere Beauty provides seamless access to product formulation, manufacturing, regulatory, quality, and packaging expertise to deliver products to market quickly and efficiently. With four manufacturing locations, Cohere Beauty has the unique ability to produce and fill all liquid products and its capability to fill powder and hot pours distinguishes the company from other manufacturers. Cohere Beauty manufactures products for some of the world's most well-known and fastest-growing brands. Customers include Fortune 500 companies, department stores, health specialty stores, hotels, spas, and more. To learn more, please visit https://coherebeauty.com/ .

