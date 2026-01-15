TARA Media, SWYM.ai Bring AI-Powered Supply Shaping to Media Buying Platform

Integration empowers agencies and advertisers to filter and shape the bidstream directly within TARA's Media Buying Platform to win more high-value placements

CHICAGO, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TARA Media, a data driven marketing agency, today announced a strategic partnership with SWYM.ai, a pioneer in algorithmic media decisioning. Through this integration, SWYM.ai's advanced supply curation tools will be embedded directly into the Media Buying Platform (MBP), enabling users to curate inventory across all of TARA Media's supply partners with unprecedented precision.

As advertising becomes increasingly fragmented, campaigns face growing challenges with inefficient supply paths that drain resources. TARA's Media Buying Platform (MBP), a proprietary, scalable DSP, is a powerful all-in-one solution that enables you to place digital ads across a wide range of websites, applications, and connected devices. Agencies or advertisers can place their own ads, develop data-driven target audiences, and measure effectiveness with industry-leading transparency – all in one place.

The TARA-SWYM.ai partnership further solves for fragmentation and inefficiency by combining TARA Media's industry-leading data and MBP with SWYM.ai's "Stop Wasting Your Money" algorithmic supply shaping and decisioning for greater precision and control.

TARA Media users can leverage SWYM.ai's technology to filter and shape the bidstream before a bid is even placed. This allows medium and large-scale advertisers to create bespoke inventory packages that align strictly with their campaign goals—prioritizing high-attention placements.

"Our mission with the TARA Media MBP has always been to promote access to elite media buying tools for campaigns of all sizes," said Jeff Kaplan, CEO of TARA Media. "By integrating SWYM.ai's supply curation capabilities, we are giving our clients a level of control typically reserved for the largest holding companies. This ensures that every dollar of a campaign goes toward a quality publisher."

Key Benefits of the Integration:

Dynamic Traffic/Supply Shaping: Continuously build, curate, and activate inventory based on real-time quality, performance, and pricing signals, all from a single workflow.





Continuously build, curate, and activate inventory based on real-time quality, performance, and pricing signals, all from a single workflow. AI-Driven Decisioning: Evaluate supply paths and bid opportunities in real time to dynamically optimize pricing and access toward CPA, CTA, ROAS, and other KPIs.





Evaluate supply paths and bid opportunities in real time to dynamically optimize pricing and access toward CPA, CTA, ROAS, and other KPIs. Contextual Intelligence at Scale: Rapidly activate contextual strategies using live content signals, not static keyword or site lists.

"Advertisers work on immovable deadlines where every impression counts," said Ravi Patel, Co-Founder and CEO of SWYM.ai. "By embedding our decisioning engine into TARA Media's MBP, we're enabling a new model of dynamic supply and bid control. Buyers can now continuously shape which inventory is accessed, how it's priced, and how aggressively to bid, based on real performance and quality signals—at scale."

The new supply curation features will be available in Q1 to all TARA MBP users at no additional charge.

About TARA Media Strategies LLC: The TARA Media Buying Platform is a powerful all-in-one solution that enables you to place digital ads across a wide range of websites, applications, and connected devices. Designed with smart, intuitive features, it provides advertisers with the tools they need to maximize their impact efficiently. For more, visit tara.media .

About SWYM.ai : SWYM.AI is redefining programmatic media by giving brands and agencies full control over how their media is sourced, curated, and optimized. Built for both the supply and demand sides, SWYM analyzes bidstream data, supply paths, audience context, and DSP behavior to identify and activate higher-quality inventory before the bid. By simplifying the supply chain and improving the quality of bid requests DSPs receive, SWYM helps clients execute transparent, data-driven media strategies across display, video, CTV, and commerce. The platform integrates with every major DSP and SSP to deliver smarter, faster, and more efficient programmatic outcomes. For more, visit www.swym.ai

