Taranis Appoints Opher Flohr as Chief Executive Officer

The company's focus on creating breakthrough innovation and value for ag retailers and growers will continue under Flohr, a long-time Taranis executive.

WESTFIELD, Ind., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Taranis, the AI-powered crop intelligence leader, is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has appointed Opher Flohr as Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Bar Veinstein.

Opher Flohr

Mr. Flohr brings over 15 years of experience in operations, finance, and strategy to his new role. Having joined Taranis as Chief Financial & Operating Officer in 2019, he has been instrumental in driving the company's success and expansion. Prior to joining Taranis, Flohr held leadership positions at several global companies, where he helped drive growth and improve operational efficiency.

Veinstein, who has led Taranis to 260% growth over the past two and a half years, has accepted a leadership role at a major public company. Veinstein will work closely with Flohr and the management team to ensure a smooth transition.

"The ag industry is ripe with opportunities to turn innovation into customer value and business success," said Zvika Orron, Taranis' Chairman of the Board. "Opher is the best person to lead Taranis through its next chapter, bringing a deep understanding of the market, a clear vision of where Taranis is heading, and the ability to execute on this vision. I'd like to thank Bar for substantially accelerating the company's growth and solidifying its strategy to make Taranis the leading provider of crop intelligence solutions."

Jim Blome, Taranis Board Member and former President and CEO of Bayer CropScience LP, added, "Taranis is revolutionizing the way that decisions are made on the farm and improving the outcome for retailers and growers alike. Data-driven insights from Taranis deliver a smarter, more connected value chain for agribusiness – ensuring the best possible use of inputs by advisors and growers. I'd like to congratulate Opher on his new role and thank Bar for setting a strong foundation for future success."

"It is truly an honor to lead Taranis at this important time. We have had substantial growth and are poised for industry-defining success," commented Opher Flohr. "Ag retailers face tremendous opportunities to build stronger relationships with their growers and drive more value out of every acre. Taranis is at the forefront of this revolution, building on a unique blend of expertise in agriculture, high-end technology, and operational excellence. I thank Bar for his leadership, which has helped us to capitalize on our strengths and deliver even greater value to customers in the coming years."

About Taranis:

Taranis is the world's leading AI-powered crop intelligence platform, 100% focused on helping Ag advisors demonstrate value to their growers and build better relationships through full-service, leaf-level data capture. Taranis' insights allow them to accelerate decision making, simplify management, and improve their bottom line. Since its founding in 2015, Taranis has worked with the world's top agricultural retailers and crop protection companies, serving millions of acres for customers in the United States, Brazil, and Europe. Taranis has offices located in Westfield, Indiana, Tel Aviv, Israel, and Campinas, Brazil. To learn more visit www.taranis.com .

Contact:

Dani Guzman

+972-542312632

[email protected]

SOURCE Taranis