Taranis 'Field Timeline' Functionality Enables Better Season Planning and Enhanced Engagement with Growers

The new Taranis AcreForward™ functionality helps ag advisors build effective field management plans and accelerate in-season decisions.

WESTFIELD, Ind., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Taranis, the AI-powered crop intelligence leader, is pleased to announce the release of its new Field Timeline. Ag advisors now have access to an innovative tool that helps them better plan and manage their season with a complete timeline of insights and trends. Users can view this data in a single dashboard as the season unfolds, gaining insight into stand counts, weed pressure, disease detection, insect pressure, and field health.

Taranis Field Timeline: The full season story in a single-view

The Field Timeline is available directly from the Taranis Insight Dashboard. Users can filter insights to their specific needs and review insights alongside weather and field health scores. They can also toggle between the timeline and map view for easier navigation of the field, and drill down to leaf-level imagery.

"The addition of Field Timeline to the powerful set of tools in our AcreForward solution enables advisors to improve planning and increase engagement with growers before, during, and after the season," said Ido Peled, Taranis Chief Product & Marketing Officer. "Since launching the tool, we have received overwhelmingly positive feedback from users, and it is quickly becoming our top-used AcreForward functionality."

Pablo Bruzzoni, Taranis VP of Customer Success, added, "Field Timeline is a game-changer for advisors and growers, making post-season assessments and pre-season planning much more effective. In conversations with our customers, we see the great potential it has for helping advisors deliver personalized plans and recommendations that optimize yield and profitability."

To learn more, please contact Taranis .

About Taranis:

Taranis is the world's leading AI-powered crop intelligence platform, 100% focused on helping Ag advisors demonstrate value to their growers and build better relationships through full-service, leaf-level data capture. Taranis' insights allow them to accelerate decision making, simplify management, and improve their bottom line. Since its founding in 2015, Taranis has worked with the world's top agricultural retailers and crop protection companies, serving millions of acres for customers in the United States, Brazil, and Europe. Taranis has offices located in Westfield, Indiana, Tel Aviv, Israel, and Campinas, Brazil. To learn more visit www.taranis.com .

