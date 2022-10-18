Taranis Releases First Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report

The report highlights commitments to drive sustainable, equitable, and prosperous impacts for Taranis' customers, employees, and stakeholders.

WESTFIELD, Ind. and TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Taranis, the leading AI-powered crop intelligence provider, announced today the release of its first Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report. The report provides an overview of the company's ESG program and highlights the progress made during fiscal year 2022.

Taranis ESG Report

As a leader in the AgTech industry, Taranis aims to be a major force for sustainable agriculture around the world. We believe that our solutions will make a significant contribution to help growers achieve a more sustainable food supply and bring lasting prosperity to local farming communities. Growers will be able to leverage Taranis' insights to access incentives which will help reduce the high implementation costs of regenerative agriculture practices, which are critically important for soil health and accessing the carbon sequestration potential of their fields.

"We are proud to publish today our first ESG report and share with customers and stakeholders our social and environmental vision and actions," said Bar Veinstein, Taranis' CEO. "Advancing sustainability and climate-smart agricultural practices are at the core of Taranis' mission. This report marks a significant step forward in our sustainability journey and tells the story of how our people and company are making a difference in the communities in which we work and live."

Ayelet Tamir, Taranis' Chief People & Culture Officer and ESG Executive Leader, added "Our commitment to ESG is strong. We are focused on fostering a culture of respect and inclusion, creating a work environment where everyone feels valued and is empowered to make a significant impact in and outside the workplace."

Looking forward, Taranis is committed to:

Establishing an impact strategy framework and metrics.

Ongoing measurement and reduction of our greenhouse gas emissions in our business operations.

Aligning ESG initiatives to support the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Developing a framework to measure our technologies' environmental impact.

Fostering employee diversity and ensuring equal opportunity across all types of roles.

Investing in and growing the potential of our employees through professional development and talent nurturing.

Learn more about Taranis' ESG initiatives, the progress made in fiscal year 2022, and view the complete report at https://taranis.ag/sustainability .

About Taranis:

Taranis is the world's leading AI-powered crop intelligence platform, 100% focused on helping Ag advisors demonstrate value to their growers and build better relationships through full-service, leaf-level data capture. Taranis' insights allow them to accelerate decision making, simplify management, and improve their bottom line. Since its founding in 2015, Taranis has worked with the world's top agricultural retailers and crop protection companies, serving millions of acres for customers in the United States, Brazil, and Europe. Taranis has offices located in Westfield, Indiana, Tel Aviv, Israel, and Campinas, Brazil. To learn more visit www.taranis.com .

Contact:

Dani Guzman

+972-542312632

[email protected]

SOURCE Taranis