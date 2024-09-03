Tareen Dermatology Donates "No-Show" Fees to Charity

ROSEVILLE, Minn., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tareen Dermatology, P.A., a leading dermatology practice with 7 locations across Minnesota and Wisconsin donate all of their clinic "no-show" fees to charity. Historically, the fees from years past have gone to purchase a home for a newly settled refugee family in Minneapolis, to local schools, food shelves, and more. This most recent donation from the last 6 months was split between the Roseville Police and Fire Departments.

Dr. Tareen and her son and Roseville Fire Chief, David Brosnahan. Dr. Tareen and her children visited the Roseville Police Department to deliver the donation check.

The funds for the police department will help with supporting their effort to purchase a ballistic van to protect their officers in the line of duty. The funds for the fire department are being put towards a mental health initiative such as animal support dogs and other efforts to serve the mental health needs of the community when they are called to duty.

"We are thrilled to be able to give back to the community and support the Roseville Police and Fire Departments," said Dr. Mohiba Tareen, founder of Tareen Dermatology. "These brave men and women work tirelessly to keep our community safe, and we are grateful for all that they do. We hope that our donation will help support their important work and show our appreciation for their service."

Tareen Dermatology plans to rotate their charitable donations between the local communities where their offices are located throughout the year. They have locations in Roseville, Maplewood, Eagan, Monticello, Faribault, Farmington, and Hudson. By supporting local organizations and giving back to those in need, Tareen Dermatology is dedicated to creating a better and brighter future for all.

For more information about Tareen Dermatology and their charitable initiatives, please visit https://www.tareendermatology.com/philanthropy/

