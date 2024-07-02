Tareen Dermatology Empowers Young Girls with 3rd Annual Careers in Medicine Event

ROSEVILLE, Minn., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tareen Dermatology, P.A., founded by Dr. Mohiba Tareen, is proud to announce the upcoming 3rd annual Careers in Medicine event on July 17, 2024, specifically designed to inspire and empower young girls to pursue careers in the medical field. The event will be focused on organizations that support young minorities and women of color, such as Project Diva, Rawdatul Muhibbeen, Big Brother, Big Sister, Girls in Action, The Sanneh Foundation, and more. These events will provide invaluable opportunities for young aspiring female doctors and healthcare professionals to gain insights, mentorship, and guidance from accomplished women in medicine.

At the upcoming event, attendees can expect to be offered a close look at possible career opportunities within Tareen Dermatology's medical practice, including becoming a doctor or physician assistant, medical assistant, registered nurse, histologist, phlebotomist, pathologist, radiation therapist, medical aesthetician, medical marketer, business/admin staff and more. In addition, Tareen Dermatology will offer any attending individuals the opportunity to apply for $1,000 in scholarships and award two applicants who are high school juniors or seniors passionate about a future career working in healthcare! The two individuals will be selected for this application cycle by our women in the leadership panel. Tareen Dermatology plans to offer this scholarship to future attendees at each event moving forward.

Dr. Mohiba Tareen, the founder of Tareen Dermatology, expressed her enthusiasm for the success of the Careers in Medicine events, stating, "We are thrilled to have provided a platform for young minority women and girls to explore their passion for medicine and to connect with inspiring women who have paved the way in this field. Our goal is to empower and support these future healthcare leaders, and we are proud to have played a role in their journey."

Tareen Dermatology is committed to fostering the next generation of female healthcare leaders. The Careers in Medicine events are created to address women's underrepresentation in medicine and encourage young girls to explore the vast opportunities available to them in the healthcare industry.

For more information about Tareen Dermatology and its Careers in Medicine events, please visit www.tareendermatology.com or contact Natalie Borer at [email protected] or 612.559.4791.

About Tareen Dermatology:

Tareen Dermatology, P.A. is a leading practice in Roseville, Maplewood, Faribault, Monticello, Eagan, MN, and Hudson, WI. The practice provides exceptional skincare services to patients. Led by 12 board-certified doctors and 13 PA's, the practice offers a comprehensive range of medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatology treatments. With a patient-centered approach and a commitment to excellence, Tareen Dermatology strives to deliver the highest quality care to its patients.

