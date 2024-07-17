Tareen Dermatology Expands to Farmington, Minnesota

FARMINGTON, Minn., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tareen Dermatology is pleased to announce that they are now seeing patients in Farmington, Minnesota, in partnership with the Northfield Hospital + Clinics. Led by board-certified dermatologist Dr. Mohiba Tareen, Tareen Dermatology offers a wide range of services, including medical, cosmetic, and surgical dermatology.

Board-Certified Dermatologist Dr. Scott Tuttle and Board-Certified Physician Assistant Hannah Petterson are seeing new and existing patients at the Northfield Hospital + Clinics Farmington location. With their expertise and commitment to patient care, both providers offer high-quality dermatologic services for conditions including psoriasis, eczema, skin cancer, acne, hair loss, vitiligo, cysts, skin lesions, mole removal, Mohs surgery, and more.

"We are thrilled to fill the need for dermatology care in partnership with Northfield Hospital + Clinics and to have Dr. Scott Tuttle and Hannah Petterson seeing patients in Farmington," said Dr. Tareen. "Their knowledge and experience will further enhance the exceptional care we provide to our patients."

Patients in Farmington can now schedule appointments with Tareen Dermatology providers by visiting https://www.northfieldhospital.org/specialty/dermatology. The clinic is located at 4645 Knutsen Drive, Farmington, Minnesota 55024

For more information about Tareen Dermatology and the services they offer, visit www.tareendermatology.com

