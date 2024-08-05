Tareen Dermatology Provides Free Skin Cancer Screenings to Local Firefighters in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --Tareen Dermatology, a leading dermatology practice, has launched a philanthropic effort to offer skin cancer screenings to local firefighters at the Brooklyn Center Fire Department. Firefighters face an increased risk of skin cancer due to their exposure to various hazardous chemicals and UV radiation from flames, heat sources, and sunlight. As part of their commitment to promoting skin health and safety, Tareen Dermatology is providing these screenings to help firefighters reduce their risk of developing skin cancer and provide meaningful education about the risks.

Greg Jones (Brooklyn Center Firefighter), Shihab Adam (Clinical Assistant), Christine Jerabek (PA-C), and Isaac Crow (Clinical Assistant).

Dr. Mohiba Tareen, founder of Tareen Dermatology, emphasized the importance of these screenings, stating, "Firefighters put their lives on the line every day, facing not only the dangers of fires but also potential risks to their health from exposure to hazardous chemicals and UV radiation. By offering skin cancer screenings, we aim to provide firefighters with an essential precautionary measure in reducing their risk of skin cancer and promoting overall skin health. A special thanks to Fire Chief, Todd Berg for allowing us to work with his staff to execute this important initiative."

Studies have shown a concerning link between firefighters and cancer, including skin cancer. Recent research has highlighted the increased risk of melanoma, the most dangerous form of skin cancer, among firefighters. Exposure to carcinogenic combustion by-products such as polyaromatic hydrocarbons, benzene, metals, and polychlorinated biphenyls has raised concerns about elevated cancer risks. In addition to these chemicals, firefighters are also exposed to UV light, further increasing their susceptibility to skin cancer.

"Firefighters face unique challenges in their line of work, including exposure to a range of potential carcinogens. Skin cancer screenings are a vital step in helping firefighters safeguard their health and well-being," added Dr. Tareen.

Tareen Dermatology's initiative to provide free skin cancer screenings to firefighters in Brooklyn Center serves as a model for promoting skin safety among first responders and communities nationwide. By raising awareness and offering preventive measures, Tareen Dermatology aims to support the health and safety of those who dedicate their lives to protecting others. They will continue to offer this to various fire departments near their clinic locations throughout the year.

About Brooklyn Center Fire: The Brooklyn Center Fire Department (BCFD) was founded in 1949 and protects a population of over 30,000 people living in an area of nine square miles. We operate out of two stations with 5 full time employees and 25 paid on call (POC) firefighters. We are celebrating our 75th year of service to the community of Brooklyn Center.

The BCFD responds to about 2,400 calls for service annually. Our POC firefighters provide about 15,000 hours of service to the community each year. Our firefighter's health, both physically and mentally are very important to us. "We thank Dr. Tareen and her staff for the opportunity and wish them the best of luck on informing other firefighters on their increased risks of skin cancer while protecting their own communities," said Fire Chief, Todd Berg.

For more information about Tareen Dermatology and their services, please visit www.tareendermatology.com

Media Contact:

Natalie Borer

Director of Marketing

Tareen Dermatology

Phone: 612.559.4791

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Tareen Dermatology