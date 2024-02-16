Tareen Dermatology Sponsors 9th Annual Palentine's Event for Minnesota's Big Brother, Big Sister Organization, with Momento in St. Paul

Each year, the Palentine's event is a testament to Tareen Dermatology's commitment to community engagement and supporting organizations that positively impact young individuals' lives. By sponsoring this event, Tareen Dermatology allows "Bigs" and "Littles" to come together and enjoy a special dinner in a warm and friendly environment, expertly catered by Momento. The event creates a sense of belonging and fosters meaningful connections between the "Bigs" and "Littles," allowing them to build strong relationships and create lasting memories.

"We are honored to be a part of the Big Brother, Big Sister organization and to have hosted this wonderful evening for 9 years for the 'Bigs' and 'Littles,'" said Dr. Tareen, the founder of Tareen Dermatology. "It is heartwarming to witness the joy and happiness that this event brings to these individuals year-over-year, and we are proud to have a great restaurant like Momento host such a special night. Their dedication to the community and culinary excellence perfectly complements the spirit of the occasion."

Tareen Dermatology believes in the power of giving back to the community and recognizes the importance of nurturing the potential of young individuals. By hosting the Palentine's event with Momento this year, the organizations aimed to create a positive impact and inspire others to contribute to improving youth and their communities.

