Tareen Dermatology Welcomes the Sandstone Community to Open House on January 22

SANDSTONE, Minn., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tareen Dermatology is pleased to invite the Sandstone community to a clinic open house on Thursday, January 22, celebrating the presence of its dermatology clinic serving Sandstone and the surrounding areas.

The open house will offer community members an opportunity to stop by, meet the care team, and learn more about available services. Light refreshments will be provided, and all are welcome to attend. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 12:30 PM as part of the event.

Tareen Dermatology is dedicated to providing high-quality medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatology care using the latest advancements in dermatologic medicine and research. The clinic's team of board-certified dermatologists, physician assistants, and dermatopathologists cares for patients of all ages with a focus on compassionate, expert treatment to support the health of skin, hair, and nails.

Services available at the Sandstone clinic include:

Comprehensive medical dermatology, including full-body skin checks for early detection of skin cancer

Expert diagnosis and treatment of skin cancer

Personalized treatment for acne, eczema, psoriasis, and rashes

Advanced options for hair loss and nail disorders

Effective care for warts, itching, and other common skin concerns

"Our goal is to make expert dermatologic care accessible close to home," said Dr. Mohiba Tareen, founder and medical director of Tareen Dermatology. "We're proud to serve the Sandstone community and look forward to welcoming patients into our clinic."

The Sandstone location provides a convenient option for residents who previously may have needed to travel farther for dermatology care. Appointments are available for both new and established patients.

Sandstone Clinic Open House

When: Thursday, January 22, 10:00 AM – 1:30 PM

Ribbon Cutting: 12:30 PM

Where: Tareen Dermatology

707 Lundorff Dr #1, Sandstone, MN 55072

Located on the 1st floor of the Gateway Family Health Clinic

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.TareenDermatology.com or call 651-633-6883.

About Tareen Dermatology

Tareen Dermatology is a physician-owned dermatology practice with ten locations across Minnesota and Wisconsin. Known for its compassionate, state-of-the-art care, Tareen Dermatology specializes in medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatology, with an emphasis on early diagnosis, patient education, and comprehensive skin health.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Driscoll, Marketing Director

Tareen Dermatology

Email: [email protected]

Phone:651-295-3000

SOURCE Tareen Dermatology