Tareen Dermatology's Gap Year Program Has Highest Acceptance Rate to Medical and Physician Assistant Schools This Year

MINNEAPOLIS, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tareen Dermatology, P.A., founded by Board-Certified Dermatologist Dr. Mohiba Tareen, is excited to announce a milestone achievement: a record number of eighteen gap year students successfully completed the Tareen Dermatology Gap Year Program and will be attending medical and physician assistant schools. This exceptional program provides aspiring healthcare professionals with a comprehensive experience in the field of dermatology, equipping them with mentorship and the skills and knowledge necessary for successful careers in medicine.

Tareen Dermatology Gap Year Graduates at Annual Gap Year Graduation Dinner Dr. Mohiba Tareen and her gap year staff with select graduates in the front row.

Of the 18 Gap Year Students who were accepted into Medical or PA school, they will be attending the following programs: VCOM Carolinas, University of Queensland, Des Moines University (2), Ohio State College of Medicine, Thomas Jefferson University, University of Wisconsin-Madison, Kansas City University (2), Creighton University (2), Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine (2), University of Minnesota (3), University of Kansas School of Medicine, and Lincoln Memorial University - DeBusk College. Of these schools, fourteen gap year students are pursuing a career as an MD, and four are pursuing a career to become a Physician Assistant.

Throughout the Tareen Dermatology Gap Year Program, students have the opportunity to get hands-on experience, including assisting in Mohs surgery and skin biopsies, administering numbing agents, learning pathology, and gaining exposure to all aspects of dermatologic skin care, including medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatology. These valuable experiences allow students to develop a deep understanding of dermatological procedures and patient care under the guidance of experienced board-certified providers.

Dr. Mohiba Tareen commended the program's graduates, stating, "I am incredibly proud of our Gap Year students and their dedication to patient care and watching them learn and grow in the field of dermatology. The hands-on experiences they have gained, from assisting in surgeries to mastering assisting with cosmetic procedures, have prepared them well for their future pursuits in medical and physician assistant schools. Our program aims to cultivate well-rounded healthcare professionals, and these students exemplify the excellence and commitment we strive for at Tareen Dermatology - always putting patients first. Our patients often return asking for updates on the medical assistants who have graduated from our program - the relationships they build with patients are unmatched. We are so proud to support these gap year students and mentor them as they work towards becoming amazing medical professionals."

The Tareen Dermatology Gap Year Program offers a unique opportunity for students to immerse themselves in the world of dermatology, gaining practical skills and knowledge that will serve them well in their future careers. Graduates of the program are well-equipped to excel in medical and physician assistant schools, bringing with them a strong foundation in dermatologic care and a passion for helping patients.

For more information about the Tareen Dermatology Gap Year Program and other educational opportunities at Tareen Dermatology, please visit www.tareendermatology.com

Contact:

Tareen Dermatology

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Tareen Dermatology