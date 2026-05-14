Tareen Development Partners acquires 286-unit Afton View Apartments in St. Paul

TDP plans to perform a substantial rehabilitation of the property utilizing 4% Low-Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC) and tax-exempt bond financing later in 2026. These renovations will extend the useful life of much-needed affordable housing and provide significant upgrades to in-unit, common-area, mechanical, and amenity areas.

"The preservation of affordable housing communities like Afton View Apartments is critically important for the long-term stability of the Twin Cities housing market," said Dr. Basir Tareen, founder and CEO of TDP. "This project represents a significant reinvestment into the property and reflects our commitment to providing residents with high-quality housing while maintaining long-term affordability."

This acquisition could not have been possible without TDP's development partners, Bridgewater Bank, Winthrop & Weinstine, the City of Saint Paul, and Stewart Title Company.

About Tareen Development Partners (TDP)

Tareen Development Partners, founded in 2021, is a mission-driven real estate development firm based in the Twin Cities. The company has built a reputation as a trusted partner known for delivering high-quality, award-winning projects across various asset classes. Specializing in complex, community-centered initiatives, it focuses on market-rate and affordable housing, healthcare facilities, and mixed-use developments. With an experienced team, the firm manages all stages of development, from land acquisition to asset management.

Media contact

Yen Fostervold | [email protected] | 612-504-0566

SOURCE Tareen Development Partners