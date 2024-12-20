Tareen Development Partners Acquires Town Centre Plaza in Eagan and Will Rebrand as Eagan Medical Center

EAGAN, Minn., Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tareen Development Partners is pleased to announce the acquisition of a medical office building, Town Centre Plaza, located at 1185 Town Centre Drive, Eagan, MN 55123. The property will be rebranded as Eagan Medical Center, marking a strategic step in enhancing healthcare services in the region and establishing the center as a premier destination for medical care in Minnesota.

Front of the Town Centre Plaza building, soon to be rebranded as Eagan Medical Center. Ariel view of building and surrounding Eagan community.

Basir Tareen, owner of Tareen Development Partners, shared his vision for the acquisition: "We plan to rebrand the building as Eagan Medical Center and are working closely with a leading medical group to fully occupy the building. With Minnesota's largest independently-owned gastrointestinal and dermatology groups already on board, we aim to attract another large medical group to further expand services for patients and the community." The new ownership group is also dedicated to enhancing the building and upgrading amenities for tenants.

In addition to Tareen Dermatology, the building hosts several distinguished tenants, including MNGI, Integrative Therapy Group, and Sparz Vein Clinic. This collaboration will foster a comprehensive healthcare ecosystem under the Eagan Medical Center brand, offering a wide range of medical specialties and services.

Dr. Mohiba Tareen of Tareen Dermatology expressed her enthusiasm for the project: "This office holds a special place for me as it was the home of my late dear friend Dr. Crutchfield and his wonderful practice -- Crutchfield Dermatology. We are honored to continue growing and addressing the healthcare needs of Eagan and the surrounding community.

