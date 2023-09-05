Tareen Development Partners Announces Groundbreaking of Article No. 7, an 82-Unit Apartment Complex in North Saint Paul

Article No. 7 aims to revitalize the North Saint Paul neighborhood by providing modern, high-quality housing options for residents. With its prime location and thoughtful design, the complex will offer a comfortable and convenient living experience for individuals and families alike. The name Article No. 7 is a nod to the original newspaper building (The Lillie Suburban Newspaper) and the No. 7 signifies an abbreviation for North and 7th Ave where the building is located.

"We are excited to break ground on the Article No. 7 project and contribute to the growth and enhancement of the North Saint Paul community," said Basir Tareen, Founder of Tareen Development Partners. The 82-unit apartment complex will feature a mix of one and two bedroom units. Each apartment will be thoughtfully designed with modern finishes, spacious layouts, and an array of amenities to ensure a comfortable and enjoyable living experience. Residents will have access to on-site (below ground) parking, a fitness center, community spaces, and more.

TDP is proud to collaborate with Bauer Construction and Momentum Design, Sail Management and the City of North St Paul on this project. The building is expected to be completed in Fall of 2024. Interested individuals can find more information and updates on the project by visiting https://www.articleno7.com/.

About Tareen Development Partners:

TDP is a leading real estate development company committed to creating sustainable and vibrant communities. With a focus on innovation, quality, and community engagement, TDP strives to deliver exceptional projects that enhance the lives of residents and contribute to the overall growth of the communities they serve.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Natalie Borer

Marketing & PR Director

612.559.4791

Natalie@tdpmn.com

SOURCE Tareen Development Partners

