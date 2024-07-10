Tareen Development Partners Newest Development

Culver's ButterBurgers and Fresh Frozen Custard Are Coming to Princeton

PRINCETON, Minn., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Let the countdown begin! Tareen Development Partners (TDP), founded by Basir Tareen, is proud to announce the development of a new Culver's location in Princeton, MN.

Local franchise owner Taylor VanHoutan, along with business partners Deanna Wesley and Anthony Gustafson will be present to break ground for the new restaurant located at 200 19th Avenue North. Ground break is scheduled for 07/15/2024.

Culver's Renderings Princeton

"We're excited to bring Culver's warm hospitality and high-quality meals and treats to Princeton," says VanHoutan. "This is an outstanding community, and we're excited to become an active part of it."

Taylor VanHoutan and Deanna Wesley own and operate the Culver's in Albertville, MN.

When completed, the restaurant will have dine-in seating, a drive-thru, and take-out service. After ordering at the front counter, guests seat themselves and relax while their food is cooked-to-order and delivered to their tables.

"We invite everyone in Princeton to experience Culver's hospitality and delicious, handcrafted food when we open in December, 2024," added VanHoutan. "Our promise is that every guest who chooses Culver's leaves happy."

Basir Tareen, CEO and Owner of Tareen Development Partners, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, "We are grateful to the city of Princeton and thrilled to join forces with Deanna Wesley and Taylor VanHoutan, experienced operators with a proven track record, to bring the iconic Culver's brand to the welcoming community of Princeton, MN. This partnership signifies our commitment to delivering exceptional dining experiences and creating lasting connections in the local area."

The new Culver's location in Princeton will not only bring delicious ButterBurgers and Fresh Frozen Custard to the community but will also create new job opportunities and contribute to the local economy.

For more information about Tareen Development Partners and their projects, please visit www.tareendevelopmentpartners.com .

