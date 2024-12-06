Tareen Development Partners Officially Opens Doors at Article No. 7 in Historic North Saint Paul

The grand opening event attracted local officials, community members, builders, architects, designers, and stakeholders, all eager to witness the unveiling of this state-of-the-art apartment complex. Mayor John Monge and City Council members expressed their enthusiasm and support for the project, highlighting its potential to enhance the community's vibrancy and livability.

"Article No. 7 represents our commitment to providing modern and comfortable housing solutions for local residents," said Basir Tareen, Owner of Tareen Development Partners. "We are proud to partner with the city of North Saint Paul to bring this vision to life, and we look forward to its positive impact on the community."

Bauer Construction was a vital partner in the project, ensuring that the development was completed with the highest quality standards. Momentum Design Group collaborated closely with Tareen Development Partners to design a building that not only meets the needs of future residents but also fits seamlessly into the historic character of North Saint Paul.

The Article No. 7 apartment building features a range of amenities, including spacious living units with high ceilings and modern design, community gathering spaces, and environmentally friendly design elements that promote sustainable living. The complex offers unique "live-work units" along with a variety of floor plans for studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments. This development is set to attract a diverse group of residents, contributing to the economic growth in the area.

As North Saint Paul continues to grow and evolve, the Article No. 7 apartment building stands as a beacon of progress. It offers residents a new-era style of living while fostering a sense of community in the historic area just down the street from the well-known Mac's Diner and next to the local post office.

Leasing is available for prospective residents eager to make Article No. 7 their new home. For additional inquiries or to schedule a tour of the new apartments, please reach out via https://www.articleno7.com/ or call 651.401.4951. Prospective residents can also apply directly online at this link here . Follow along for updates on the website or on social media. Please visit this link to the apartment photo gallery.

