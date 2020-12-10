Tarena Announces Change of Chief Executive Officer

BEIJING, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tarena International, Inc. (Nasdaq: TEDU) ("Tarena" or the "Company"), a leading provider of professional education and K-12 education services in China, today announced that Mr. Yongji Sun, director and chief executive officer of the Company, has resigned from the chief executive officer position for personal reasons, effective on April 8, 2021. Mr. Sun will remain as a director of the Company. Ms. Ying Sun, vice president of the Company, will succeed Mr. Sun as the new chief executive officer on April 8, 2021.

Ms. Ying Sun has served as the vice president of the Company since December 2009. Ms. Sun joined the Company in June 2005 as the general manager of Tarena's Beijing learning centers. Between 2007 and 2009, she was the general manager of the Company's northern region. From 1999 to 2005, Ms. Sun worked in Gloria Hotels and Resorts, serving in various sales and human resources-related roles. Ms. Sun received a bachelor's degree in tourism economics management from Dongbei University of Finance and Economics in China.

Mr. Shaoyun Han, chairman of the board of the Company, commented, "We are immensely grateful to Yongji for his invaluable contribution and leadership." On Ms. Ying Sun's promotion, Mr. Han also said, "We are pleased to welcome Ying to succeed as the new CEO. Ying has in-depth knowledge of the Company's business operations, insightful understanding of China's professional education and K-12 education industry, and is well equipped to lead Tarena."

Ms. Ying Sun commented, "I would like to thank the board for the confidence and trust in me for serving as the next CEO of this great organization. I am very excited about Tarena's future."

About Tarena International, Inc.

Tarena is a leading provider of adult professional education and K-12 education services in China. Through its innovative education platform combining live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules, Tarena offers adult professional education courses in IT and non-IT subjects. Its adult professional education courses provide students with practical skills to prepare them for jobs in industries with significant growth potential and strong hiring demand. Tarena also offers K-12 education programs, including computer coding and robotics programming courses, etc., targeting students aged between three and eighteen.

SOURCE Tarena International, Inc.