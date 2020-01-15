Tarena Has Regained Compliance With Nasdaq's Minimum Bid Price Requirement

BEIJING, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tarena International, Inc. (Nasdaq: TEDU) ("Tarena" or the "Company") today announced that it recently received a notification letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market Inc., notifying the Company that it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Rule 5450(a)(1) of the Nasdaq Listing Rules.

