Tarena International, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter 2018 Results On March 11, 2019

BEIJING, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEDU) ("Tarena" or the "Company"), a leading provider of professional education services in China, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2018 after the U.S. markets close on Monday, March 11, 2019. Company management will hold an earnings conference call and live webcast to discuss the Company's results at 9:00PM U.S. Eastern Time on Monday, March 11, 2019 (9:00AM Beijing Time on Tuesday, March 12, 2019).

The dial-in details for the conference call are:

United States: +1 845 675 0437 or +1 866 519 4004

Hong Kong: +852 3018 6771 or 800 906 601

China Mainland: 800 819 0121 or 400 620 8038

Taiwan: +886 255723895 or 0 809 091 568

Canada: +1 866 386 1016

United Kingdom: +44 203 621 4779

International: +65 6713 5090

Conference ID: 6129907

Please dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the conference ID to join the call.

A replay of the call will be available approximately 2 hours after the conclusion of the conference call through March 19, 2019. The dial-in details for the replay are:

United States: +1 855 452 5696

Hong Kong: 800 963 117

China: 800 870 0206

Taiwan: 00 801232482

Canada: +1 855 759 0869

United Kingdom: 0 808 234 0072

International: +61 2 8199 0299

Conference ID: 6129907

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Tarena's website at http://ir.tedu.cn.

About Tarena International, Inc.

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEDU) is a leading provider of professional education services in China. Through its innovative education platform combining live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules, Tarena offers professional education courses in IT and non-IT subjects. Tarena also offers kid education programs. Its professional education courses provide students with practical skills to prepare them for jobs in industries with significant growth potential and strong hiring demand. Since its inception in 2002, Tarena has trained over 620,000 students, cooperated with approximately 800 universities and colleges and placed students with approximately 150,000 corporate employers in a variety of industries. For further information, please visit http://ir.tedu.cn.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Tarena International, Inc.

Lei Song

Investor Relations

Tel:+86-10-5621-9451

Email: ir@tedu.cn

