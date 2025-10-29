Target ALS premieres "Everyone Lives: Turning Vision Into Reality," a short film following Dan Doctoroff's journey to transform ALS research

Shared for the first time, the organization's origin story reveals how Doctoroff's bold vision sparked a global movement to accelerate the search for effective ALS treatments

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- What happens when one man refuses to accept that ALS is unbeatable? "Everyone Lives: Turning Vision Into Reality" tells the story of how former New York City Deputy Mayor Dan Doctoroff turned personal loss into a global movement to transform ALS research. The short film, premiering October 29, 2025, at 7:00 PM ET on YouTube, reveals for the first time how Doctoroff's vision, to build a world where everyone with ALS lives, sparked a new era of collaboration and discovery at Target ALS.

Doctoroff founded Target ALS in 2013 after his father and uncle passed away from the disease, turning his loss into a deeply personal mission. He was diagnosed with ALS himself in late 2021. ALS or Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis is a fatal disease affecting motor neurons that causes the loss of muscle control, including the ability to speak, walk, and eventually breathe. The life expectancy after diagnosis averages only two to five years, and current treatments have limited efficacy or application.

"Everyone Lives: Turning Vision Into Reality" brings you inside the founding of Target ALS and the mission that's transforming the future of ALS research. Featuring expert ALS researchers, Target ALS leadership, and prominent figures from Doctoroff's illustrious career and life, including longtime friend and colleague Michael Bloomberg, the film's message transcends the ALS space, demonstrating how to approach any seemingly intractable problem.

"This film reflects our collective resolve to transform what's possible in ALS research, built upon the vision and values Dan has instilled at the core of Target ALS" said Manish Raisinghani, Chief Executive Officer of Target ALS. "It's a story about breaking down barriers and challenging the status quo to drive us toward a future where everyone lives."

During the YouTube Premiere, viewers will also be able to chat live with the Target ALS team and fellow community members, sharing reactions and reflections in real time.

Following the screening, Target ALS will host an exclusive post-film Q&A, featuring leading voices from the ALS research community:

Daniel L. Doctoroff, Founder & Board Chair, Target ALS; Founder & Former CEO, Sidewalk Labs; Former CEO, Bloomberg LP; Former Deputy Mayor of Economic Development and Rebuilding for the City of New York

Manish Raisinghani, M.B.B.S., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, Target ALS

Hemali Phatnani, Ph.D., Director of the Center for Genomics of Neurodegenerative Disease (CGND), New York Genome Center (NYGC); Assistant Professor of Neurological Sciences, Columbia University

The discussion will dive deeper into the breakthroughs shaping the future of ALS research and offer insights into how Target ALS' values and model can apply to other visionary ideas. For a sneak peek at the film, you can watch the trailer on YouTube .

Premiere Details

What: "Everyone Lives: Turning Vision Into Reality" Short Film Premiere

"Everyone Lives: Turning Vision Into Reality" Short Film Premiere When: October 29, 7:00 PM EST

October 29, 7:00 PM EST Where: YouTube Virtual Event

YouTube Virtual Event Learn More & RSVP: https://www.targetals.org/youtube-premiere/

About Target ALS

Target ALS is a medical research foundation breaking down barriers to Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) research to find effective treatments. Since 2013, Target ALS has revolutionized ALS research through its Innovation Ecosystem. By democratizing research through an unbiased review process, providing access to cutting-edge research tools, facilitating cross-disciplinary collaboration, and galvanizing industry involvement, Target ALS accelerates the most promising ideas in scientific research into drug development programs. In addition to funding and enabling research, Target ALS also conducts its own critical studies through the ALS Global Research Initiative (AGRI), a groundbreaking, worldwide collaboration aimed at reshaping the landscape of ALS research. Driven by impatient optimism, deliberate disruption, and radical collaboration, Target ALS aims to transform ALS from a fatal disease into a manageable disease, building a world where Everyone Lives.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Stephanie Ishoo

Director, Marketing and Communications, Target ALS

[email protected]

SOURCE Target ALS