Target and Shopify Partner to Help Consumers Discover and Shop an Expanded Assortment on Target.com

Partnership will bring growth opportunities for new brands and expand the assortment on Target Plus, the retailer's invite-only, third-party online marketplace

Select Shopify merchants will feature both online and in Target stores nationwide

MINNEAPOLIS, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) today announced a partnership with global commerce platform Shopify to offer a selection of its popular merchants and their products on Target Plus, the retailer's third-party, highly curated digital marketplace. The new partnership with Shopify will expand Target Plus through a hand-selected assortment of new and on-trend products and brands like True Classic , Caden Lane and more, giving consumers even more options to explore at affordable prices and with exceptional quality. Target also will be the first mass retailer to work with Shopify to bring select merchants' products into its physical stores in the months to come, offering shoppers even more new brands to discover.

Shopify merchants in the U.S. can apply to sell online on Target Plus through Marketplace Connect — an app enabling merchants to seamlessly sell and manage orders on leading marketplaces like Target Plus. "Target Plus invites consumers to explore a curated collection of products from vendors we trust, so they can shop our assortment with confidence," said Cara Sylvester, executive vice president and chief guest experience officer, Target. "Our partnership with Shopify extends the breadth of thoughtfully designed and affordable items available to discover and enjoy as part of Target's distinctive mix of brands shoppers love."

"It's table stakes for merchants to be everywhere customers are, and as the world's leading retail operating system, we make it easier and more accessible for brands to sell directly to their customers on the best channels," said Harley Finkelstein, president of Shopify. "Partnering with Target helps high-growth brands like Caden Lane and True Classic reach millions of new loyal customers and take their business to the next level."

More on Target Plus

Launched in 2019, Target Plus has helped consumers discover a thoughtfully selected assortment of new products that reflect the quality and value they expect from Target. The retailer's team of curation experts helps grow its assortment on Target.com quickly by adding trending, premium, direct-to-consumer and national brands consumers know and love. This continues today, as the Target Plus marketplace features more than 2 million products from brands like Ruggable , Crocs, Maui Jim , Timberland and more, ranging from home and sporting goods to apparel, from more than 1,200 partners chosen by Target's in-house team to complement its existing assortment.

New brands, same amazing savings

Another compelling perk of shopping Target Plus brands on Target.com is that consumers can apply their favorite Target perks, like 5%* off with a Target Circle Card , free shipping with orders over $35, and free returns , in the same trusted environment they already know and love.

About Target

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at nearly 2,000 stores and at Target.com , with the purpose of helping all families discover the joy of everyday life. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. Additional company information can be found by visiting the corporate website and press center .

*Restrictions apply. Subject to application approval and identity verification. See Target.com/CircleCard for program rules and details.

SOURCE Target Corporation