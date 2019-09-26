Target Auction Co. Announces Auction Sale of 7 C's Ranch & Lodge

Online bidding begins Monday, October 14th and ends Thursday, October 24th at 2:00 p.m. (ET). Technology is changing the way buyers are purchasing valuable real estate. More properties are being sold online, partly due to ease and convenience of the bidding process. You can bid from your computer or smartphone simply by the touch of a key from anywhere in the world.

"This place is a recreational paradise, the perfect investment for the outdoor enthusiast," said Jeff Hathorn, Vice President of Target Auction Company. "It's an exciting property and ready-to-use facility, whether for business or personal use or as a combination of both."

The 7 C's is a 485± acre high-fenced property, managed for 10 years to produce high scoring Boone & Crockett whitetail bucks. Currently operating as a licensed preserve, the property is also suitable for a family compound/estate, an events venue, a corporate retreat, and more.

The centerpiece of the 7 C's property is a two-story, 5,000 sq. ft. hunting lodge with 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, and a chef's kitchen.

Entertainment building with administrative offices

Three spring-fed stocked lakes

Sporting clays facility

Rifle range

14± acres of food plots

Custom-made elevated shooting houses

Breeder deer pens

6" irrigation well

For private plane users, the area offers a 3,200± foot grass strip within two miles and a 2,900± asphalt strip within five miles of the property.

Located 70 miles south of Jacksonville, 7 C's Ranch is 4 miles west of Crescent Lake, a renowned part of Putnam County's reputation as the "Bass Capital of the World".

A representative is available for tours by appointment by calling 800-476-3939. Target welcomes broker participation. For more property details and bidding information, visit our website. For easy online bidding, download Target's app on Apple or Android devices.

Target Auction Company specializes in selling recreational and land properties, luxury homes, commercial developments, and other high-value real estate throughout the U.S. For more information, visit www.TargetAuction.com or call 800-476-3939.

