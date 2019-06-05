Target Auction Co. Announces Auction Sale of Texas Piney Woods Country Estate
This stylish East Texas home also has business potential galore
WINNSBORO, Texas, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Auction Company is offering at auction the property at 550 County Road 4570, Winnsboro, Wood County, Texas. Online bidding begins Thursday, June 6 at 1:00 p.m., CDT, and ends Thursday, June 27 at 2:00 p.m., CDT. The property was recently listed at $1,350,000; however it will be selling to the highest bidder at or above a published reserve of only $599,000.
Built in 1994, this ultra-private contemporary home in the Piney Woods of East Texas is currently configured to accommodate a bed and breakfast or apartments. It could also serve as a wedding venue or retreat property for church groups or businesses. Minor modifications could easily return this 13,577 sq. ft. beauty to its former life as a single-family residence.
"This is premier property on 37± acres of native timber, and it can be whatever you want it to be – a home, a business or both," said Dewey Jacobs, President of Target Auction Company. "You get the full flavor of living in small-town seclusion. But with Dallas, Shreveport, Texarkana, Tyler, and Longview all less than 100 miles away, you have the conveniences of city life, too."
The eight-bedroom, six-bath house has five kitchens with a winding staircase and elevator, three fireplaces, an attached two-car garage, and three steel shops with nine garages (a car collectors dream). Decorative touches like imported chandeliers, crown moldings, and tray ceilings add to the beauty of the interior.
Outdoor amenities include:
- Observation deck with breathtaking views
- Large elegant swimming pool
- Gazebo with a fireplace
- 3± acre pond
- Deep water well
A Target Auction representative will be available for property tours by appointment only. Call 800-476-3939 to schedule your viewing.
For more details, visit our website:
A 10% buyer's premium will be added to the final bid to determine the total contract price. Terms of the sale require 10% down due by 4 p.m., CDT, on Friday, June 28 with the balance due at closing within 30 days. Target welcomes broker participation.
Target Auction Company specializes in auctioning homes, commercial developments, land and other high-value real estate throughout the U.S. For more information, visit www.targetauction.com.
