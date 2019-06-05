Target Auction Co. Announces Auction Sale of Texas Piney Woods Country Estate

Built in 1994, this ultra-private contemporary home in the Piney Woods of East Texas is currently configured to accommodate a bed and breakfast or apartments. It could also serve as a wedding venue or retreat property for church groups or businesses. Minor modifications could easily return this 13,577 sq. ft. beauty to its former life as a single-family residence.

"This is premier property on 37± acres of native timber, and it can be whatever you want it to be – a home, a business or both," said Dewey Jacobs, President of Target Auction Company. "You get the full flavor of living in small-town seclusion. But with Dallas, Shreveport, Texarkana, Tyler, and Longview all less than 100 miles away, you have the conveniences of city life, too."

The eight-bedroom, six-bath house has five kitchens with a winding staircase and elevator, three fireplaces, an attached two-car garage, and three steel shops with nine garages (a car collectors dream). Decorative touches like imported chandeliers, crown moldings, and tray ceilings add to the beauty of the interior.

Outdoor amenities include:

Observation deck with breathtaking views

Large elegant swimming pool

Gazebo with a fireplace

3± acre pond

Deep water well

A 10% buyer's premium will be added to the final bid to determine the total contract price. Terms of the sale require 10% down due by 4 p.m., CDT, on Friday, June 28 with the balance due at closing within 30 days. Target welcomes broker participation.

