Target Auction Co. Announces Auction Sale of Tuscaloosa Area Golf Course

A semi-private, family-owned and operated golf course, Hidden Meadows is located less than ten miles from downtown Tuscaloosa and the flagship campus of the University of Alabama. With 195± acres of gently rolling terrain, the property is perfectly suited for either its current use or redevelopment.

The North Tract Offering is all property associated with Hidden Meadows Golf Course and located on the north side of Shamblin Road (128± acres total), including:

Clubhouse/pro shop/grill

Swimming facilities

Driving range/practice facility

Equipment barn/service shop

The golf course equipment will be included in the sale of the north tract.

The South Tract Offering is all property associated with Hidden Meadows Golf Course and located on the south side of Shamblin Road, approximately 67± acres.

"If you're looking for a piece of property with huge potential – as a golf course or as a place for future development – you can't miss with Hidden Meadows," said Dewey Jacobs, President of Target Auction Company. "This would be a great investment for some lucky bidder."

Situated on the Black Warrior River, Northport is currently the 21st largest city in Alabama and is part of the Tuscaloosa Metropolitan Statistical Area.

"Tuscaloosa is a growing area of the state," said Jacobs, "and you can't beat the beauty or many conveniences it offers."

A Target Auction representative will be available for property tours of the Hidden Meadows property on Wednesday, July 3, and Wednesday, July 10, by appointment only. Call 800-476-3939 to schedule a viewing.

For more details about Target Auction, visit our website: https://www.targetauction.com/about-us/. A 10% buyer's premium will be added to the final bid to determine the total contract price. Terms of the sale require 10% down due by 4 p.m., CDT, Friday, July 12 with the balance due at closing within 30 days. Target welcomes broker participation.

Target Auction Company specializes in auctioning homes, commercial developments, land and other high-value real estate throughout the U.S. For more information, visit www.targetauction.com.

