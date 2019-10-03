Target Auction Co. Announces Auction Sale of Two North Carolina Mountain Properties

The larger of the two homes is "Friendly Hills" at 80 Country Club Road in Tryon. A 1924 English Tudor surrounded by 17+ manicured acres, Friendly Hills is registered with the NC State Historic Preservation Office and was once owned by best-selling novelist Margaret Culkin Banning. A log cabin on the property once served as inspiration for some of the famous author's writings.

Interior features include wood floors, beamed 20-foot ceilings and a fireplace mantle made by the famous Tryon Toy Makers. Other amenities include a 3BR/2BA guest house, a salt-water pool, and rock walkways and columns.

Originally listed at $2.475 million and will be selling to the highest bidder at or above only $975,000.

The second property is a luxury mountain home at 305 Kincaid Place, Mill Spring in the Bright's Creek community. Outstanding features include:

Unobstructed long range mountain views

Outdoor living area

Main level master suite

Elevator

Gym

Artist's studio

High-tech features

Recently listed at $1.9 million, this property will sell at or above a published minimum bid of only $475,000.

Auction representatives will be available for tours of both properties on October 19, 20, 26 and 27 from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Appointments are recommended and may be made by calling 800-476-3939.

"Not only are these homes fabulous, their Tryon locale is a huge plus," said Jacobs. "The town is loaded with charm and history, and the area is easily accessible to Tryon International Equestrian Center, Biltmore Estate, Lake Lure, and more. 'Location, location, location,' truly applies here."

For auction details, visit https://www.targetauction.com or call 800-476-3939.

Target Auction Company specializes in auctioning homes, commercial developments, land and other high-value real estate throughout the U.S. For more information, visit www.targetauction.com.

SOURCE Target Auction Company

Related Links

http://www.targetauction.com

