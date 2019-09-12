Target Auction Co. Announces Sale of Historic Georgia Mansion

Built in 1836 and completely renovated in 2017, this distinctly Southern property was chosen by author Margaret Mitchell as the model for Ashley Wilkes's Twelve Oaks plantation in the 1939 movie version of Gone With the Wind. Initially a private home, the property has more recently served as a bed and breakfast, an event venue, a tourist destination, and a backdrop for at least 15 movies.

"We have always felt we were stewards of this piece of history and hope that it will be loved and maintained for future generations to enjoy," said seller, Nicole Munn. "We hope it will be open as either a bed and breakfast or for historic tours. We have so many clients that have told us they are eagerly awaiting any news of a reopening."

And it appears Munn and her clients' wish will be granted. The new owner, BLP Investment Holdings, LLC, plans to reopen The Twelve Oaks as a luxury bed and breakfast.

"We hope to continue to bring business and awareness to the great city of Covington while upholding the highest standards of community service," said the owner of the veteran-owned Georgia company.

According to Dewey Jacobs, President of Target Auction Company, the sale of The Twelve Oaks was an adventure from beginning to end.

"Not long after we announced the date, we started receiving inquiries from around the world, and prospective buyers came from near and far to view the property," he said. "We gave around 35 tours to prospective buyers, and on auction day, we had bidders from Coast to Coast."

The amount of the winning bid is currently undisclosed.

"All of us at Target Auction Company offer our congratulations to the seller, as well as the buyer, of this one-of-a-kind property," said Jacobs. "This sale was the kind of experience that makes being in the auction business exciting, and we're grateful to have been a part of it."

