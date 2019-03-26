Target Auction Co. Announces Sale of Oak Park Estate at Online Auction

Technology is changing the way buyers are purchasing valuable real estate. From the laptop or smartphone you can bid conveniently from anywhere, simply by the tap of a finger.

Luxury Estate in the Heart of the Oak Park Historic District

Magnificent Home and Rewarding Turnkey Business

Historically Renovated Georgian Revival

Built in 1916, this 4-bedroom, 6-bath estate encompasses 6,243± square feet and is suitable for a private residence or a luxury B&B. Bishops Hall is currently a licensed, active and award-winning B&B with an established book of business and clientele, as well as the owners' private residence. Its name is derived from serving as the residence for the metropolitan bishop of the Orthodox Church for several decades. Click Here for property video.

"This property can be a magnificent home, an elegant turnkey business, or both," said Jeff Hathorn, Executive Vice President of Target Auction Company, "and the neighborhood is beyond compare. It's on a quiet, tree-lined street within walking distance of shops, restaurants, historic sites, and more. The rail connections are nearby, and Chicago's two major airports are situated just minutes away."

Bishops Hall is set amongst the most significant concentration of Frank Lloyd Wright-commissioned homes in the world, including Wright's own home and studio. Ernest Hemingway's Birthplace Museum is mere blocks away.

Features include a marble hall with solid carved mahogany doors, a wood-paneled library, striking chandeliers, decorative moldings and architectural millwork, a renovated slate cooper roof, and mature gardens.

Spacious rooms with French doors allow a smooth flow from room to room and into the gardens. The en suite bedrooms provide ample options for separate and private innkeeper's quarters, live-in housekeepers or a mother-in-law suite.

"Bishops Hall is extraordinary in so many ways," said Hathorn. "Whoever wins the bid will not only get a lovely home but also an enormous business opportunity with many tax advantages."

Target Auction Company specializes in selling homes and other high-value real estate. For more information, visit www.targetauction.com.

