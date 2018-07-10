Target Auction Co. Announces Spectacular Atlanta-Area Estate to Sell at Auction

"Inside and out, this beauty truly has it all," said Jeff Hathorn, Executive Vice President of Target Auction Company, "and with a $1.5M reserve, somebody is going to get a great deal."

The house has six bedrooms, eight full baths, three half baths, a soaring two-story grand foyer featuring floor-to-ceiling windows and a winding staircase, a luxury master suite, a gourmet kitchen, a fully-equipped movie room, a billiards room, a gym/exercise room, a neutral palette with natural light filling the open-floor plan, and much more.

"This place is as suited to the routines of family life as it is to hosting large gatherings of business associates or friends," said Hathorn. "And if ever the mantra 'location, location, location' applied, it does here. This area combines the big-city advantages of Atlanta with the more laid-back comforts of Sandy Springs with its 950 acres of parks to give this neighborhood all the best qualities of the modern South. Beauty, convenience, livability… this home truly has it all."

Target Auction Company is working in association with Jennifer Henley of Beacham & Company, Realtors to sell this property. Set to begin at 1:00 p.m. (ET) on September 20, the sale will be preceded by registration beginning at 11:00 a.m. (ET). The auction will take place on the premises.

For potential bidders interested in pre-auction tours, an auction representative will be available onsite September 8, 9, 15, 16 and 19 from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. (ET) by appointment only. Contact us at (800) 476-3939 or auctioninfo@targetauction.com to schedule a private viewing.

For more details, visit our website. A 10% buyer's premium will be added to the final bid to determine the total contract price paid by the purchaser. Terms of the sale require 10% down auction day with the balance due at closing within 30 days. Target Auction welcomes broker participation.

Target Auction Company specializes in auctioning homes, commercial developments, land and other high-value real estate throughout the U.S. For more information, visit www.targetauction.com.

