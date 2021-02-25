Target Auction Company Announces Successful Sale of 15 South Florida Residential Properties

According to Jeff Hathorn, Executive Vice President of Target Auction Company, this residential portfolio was new to market and owned by one seller. "This auction was not a foreclosure, not bank owned, nor was it distressed. This seller was a proactive individual wanting to complete a 1031 Exchange into a larger investment property," Hathorn said. So, no matter your reason for selling, if achieving top dollar and timing is important, then auction marketing deserves serious consideration.

This sale produced 385 individual inquiries, and 57 registered bidders from 10 states and Brazil. Traditional listings efforts could not compare to these auction results.

An auction offers tremendous advantages :

True Price Discovery – A win for sellers and buyers

A timely transaction with an even playing field for everyone to participate

Hot markets with multiple offers often miss buyers, not so with an auction

It is the best platform to determine real market value

We appreciate the opportunity to work with real estate agents on all our properties.

While technology has significantly changed the way buyers purchase real estate, online auction marketing is the simplest, safest, and most effective sales method, and is ideal when selling a single property or an entire portfolio at one time.

Target Auction Company specializes in auctioning luxury homes, commercial, land, and other high-value real estate throughout the U.S. For more information, call 800-476-3939 or visit www.targetauction.com.

