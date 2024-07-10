Target Corp. Honors Capital Logistics as "Best Overall Provider" in Food & Beverage Logistics Sector

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Logistics, a leading supply chain solutions provider, has been honored with the "Best Overall Provider for First Mile Food & Beverage" award by Target Corporation. This marks the second time Capital Logistics has received this accolade, solidifying its position as a top-tier partner in Target's extensive logistics network.

Capital Logistics Wins Target Award for "Best Overall Provider"

The award recognizes Capital Logistics' exceptional performance in managing thousands of shipments for Target Corp. over the past year. As a repeat recipient, Capital Logistics has demonstrated its consistent ability to deliver superior service, particularly in the demanding food and beverage sector.

Target Corp., one of the nation's largest retailers, praised Capital Logistics for its tailored approach. "Capital Logistics has a strong, dedicated team to support the unique aspects of Target's Food & Beverage network," a Target representative stated. This commendation underscores Capital Logistics' commitment to understanding and meeting the specific needs of each client, a quality that sets them apart in the competitive logistics industry.

"This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our incredible team. Without their tireless efforts, partnerships like the one we have with Target wouldn't be possible," said Jeff Gerson, Founder and CEO of Capital Logistics. "We are thrilled to continue demonstrating our commitment to providing the best service in the industry."

Capital Logistics' repeat win as "Best Overall Provider" reflects its deep understanding of the food and beverage supply chain's intricacies. In an industry where freshness and timely delivery are paramount, Capital Logistics has proven its ability to navigate challenges effectively, ensuring Target's high standards are consistently met.

The ongoing partnership between Capital Logistics and Target Corp. showcases the value of collaborative relationships in modern supply chain management. As consumer demands evolve, such partnerships become increasingly vital. Capital Logistics' recognition as a top performer in this space positions them as a go-to provider for companies seeking reliable, innovative logistics solutions.

About Capital Logistics:

Capital Logistics is an award-winning logistics company known for its commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction. With a comprehensive suite of services and a global network of partners, the company specializes in delivering tailored solutions to meet the unique needs of its clients across diverse industries. From temperature-controlled freighting to customs brokering, Capital Logistics is dedicated to driving efficiency, reliability, and value at every touchpoint.

