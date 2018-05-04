Target Corporation up & up Toddler Wipes Class Action Settlement Preliminarily Approved

If you purchased Target up & up flushable toddler wipes, a class action settlement may affect your rights.

A proposed nationwide class action settlement concerning Target up & up flushable toddler wipes has been preliminarily approved by a federal court in the Northern District of Ohio. The case is known as Meta v. Target Corp., 4:14-cv-00832 (N.D. Ohio).

What is this lawsuit about?

The lawsuit claims that certain up & up flushable toddler wipes manufactured by Target Corporation and Nice-Pak Products, Inc. were not "flushable." Target denies these claims, and the court has not decided who is right or who is wrong. Instead the parties have agreed to settle this case to resolve the matter.

Who is included in the settlement?

The class includes people who reside in the United States and bought up & up flushable toddler wipes at any U.S. Target Store from April 18, 2010 through October 31, 2014. The wipes involved in this settlement were under the "Buckeye" product line, which was discontinued on October 31, 2014. These claims do not relate to any up & up flushable wipes sold after October 31, 2014, including the current product.

What does the settlement provide?

Eligible class members who file a valid claim without a proof of purchase may be eligible to receive a gift card or coupon for a capped amount based on amounts purchased. The cap for the gift cards is no more than 20 units at $1.35 per unit (up to $27). The cap for coupons is 20. Eligible class members who file a valid claim with a proof of purchase may be eligible to receive gift cards or coupons for up & up wipes packs, based on the amount purchased, with no cap. If class members have proof of purchase for more than 20 units, they may receive either a gift card for $1.35 per unit, or 20 coupons for the first 20 purchases and a gift card in the amount of $1.35 for each additional purchase.

What are my rights?

Class members have the right to make a claim, to object to the settlement, to opt-out of the settlement, or to do nothing. To receive a payment, class members must submit a claim, either online or by mail, to the administrator. The claim deadline is September 3, 2018. The opt-out and objection deadline is July 5, 2018. A fairness hearing has been set for August 7, 2018, at the United States District Court for the Northern District of Ohio, 801 West Superior Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44113, to consider whether to approve the settlement and a request for attorneys' fees, costs, and expenses to be paid by the settlement. The request for attorneys' fees will be posted on the settlement website once it is filed. For more information or to file a claim, please go to: www.upandupwipessettlement.com, or call 1-888-878-1989.

Spangenberg, Shibley, & Liber LLP and Tycko & Zavareei LLP

