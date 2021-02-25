Target Debuts Apple Shopping Destination With Expanded Footprint, Extended Assortment and Enhanced Services

The retail collaboration builds on Target and Apple's more than 15-year relationship by combining Apple's latest products with the convenient shopping experience and fulfillment services Target's guests love. The new shopping destination offers an even easier way to shop for Apple products at Target by bringing these products and accessories together in one space that has been designed for guests to experience new products through demonstrations and knowledgeable Target Tech Consultants, who will receive specialized training from Apple.

"Apple products are popular with Target's guests, and this new, dedicated shopping experience offers enhanced service and expanded offerings, building on our strength as a go-to destination for electronics," said Christina Hennington, executive vice president and chief growth officer at Target. "This new model was created with Target's guests in mind, and we'll continue to learn and enhance the experience through future rollouts later this year."

This new initiative with Apple builds on Target's success with other strategic partners, including Disney, Ulta Beauty and most recently, Levi Strauss & Co., making Target the ultimate destination for the most sought-after national brands, alongside its stable of coveted owned brands. Target and Apple collaborated on the enhanced experience, which extends the assortment of Apple products at Target. The dedicated space features new lighting fixtures and displays for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, HomePod, Apple TV and other Apple accessories. On Target.com or via the Target app, guests will now find a dedicated Apple experience that features an extended assortment of Apple accessories.

In addition to this new buying experience, guests can take advantage of all the benefits of shopping at Target when they visit the dedicated in-store and online Apple shopping destination. This includes enjoying 5% off their Apple purchases when using their Target RedCard, as well as Target's convenient pickup and delivery options , including Drive Up, Order Pickup and same-day delivery with Shipt.

Store List

The dedicated Apple shopping destinations will begin setting at the following 17 Target stores, with additional locations rolling out in 2021 and beyond:

T2180 (Monticello, MN)

T0324 (San Jose, CA)

T1397 (Oklahoma City, OK)

T2516 (Allen, TX)

T1766 (Hurst, TX)

T1797 (Austin, TX)

T1032 (Irving, TX)

T1354 (San Antonio, TX)

T0687 (Gainesville, FL)

T1790 (Orlando, FL)

T1820 (Clearwater, FL)

T2848 (Miami, FL)

T1159 (North Wales, PA)

T2764 (Newark, DE)

T1266 (Woburn, MA)

T1532 (Nashua, NH)

T1915 (Latham, NY)

