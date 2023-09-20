Target Diseases Such as CVD Drive the Clinical Laboratory Tests Market toward a Stellar Growth, Reaching $213.04 Billion by 2030

DUBLIN, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Clinical Laboratory Tests Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Clinical Laboratory Tests Market Projected to Reach $213.04 Billion by 2030, Driven by Increasing Geriatric Population and Rising Prevalence of Target Diseases

Key Takeaways:

  • The clinical laboratory tests market is projected to flourish, reaching a noteworthy USD 213.04 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2022 to 2030.

  • Market expansion is primarily attributed to a surge in target diseases and the rising implementation of clinical laboratory tests for an array of diagnostic applications focused on precise patient health evaluation and treatment plans.

  • The WHO has noted that by 2030, one in every six individuals will be above 60 years, signaling a climb from 1 billion in 2020 to a staggering 1.4 billion. This burgeoning geriatric populace will significantly fuel the market's growth over the forecast duration.

  • Central laboratories spearheaded the market in 2022, driven by their extensive market infiltration and high procedure volumes.

  • North America reigned supreme in 2022 market share, bolstered by amplified regulatory backing and escalating investments in clinical laboratory tests.

Market Dynamics Highlight:

Drivers:

  • Increasing Geriatric Population: With age comes an enhanced risk of health conditions, propelling the need for advanced clinical tests.

  • Growing Prevalence Of Target Disease: Diseases like cardiovascular ailments and diabetes are escalating, necessitating comprehensive clinical testing.

  • Introduction Of Innovative Solutions: Key market players are focusing on novel collaborations and leveraging advanced technology to reinforce their market position.

Restraints:

  • Ambiguous regulatory frameworks and the global repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic have been identified as potential market growth inhibitors.

Segment Highlights:

  • The HbA1c tests segment boasted the largest revenue share in 2022, propelled by the growing diabetic populace.

  • The HGB/HCT tests segment is forecasted to witness rapid growth due to rising blood-related disorders.

Company Profiles:

  • Quest Diagnostics Incorporated.
  • Abbott
  • Cinven
  • F. Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings
  • Arup Laboratories
  • Opko Health, Inc.
  • Unilabs
  • Clinical Reference Laboratory, Inc.
  • Synnovis Group
  • Sonic Healthcare Limited.

