Target Evolution is Collaborating with Market by Macy's to Empower Teen Entrepreneurs

DALLAS, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A golden opportunity for youth to embark on a professional journey as Target Evolution has come up with its latest venture. The organization proudly announces its partnership with renowned national brand, Macy's smaller, off-mall concept, Market by Macy's at The Highlands of Flower Mound. With the fruitful collaboration between the two companies, Trail Blaze Shop has emerged in the market. It is a retail store especially built for the young entrepreneurs, belonging to the age group of 12-19 years old. The organization is offering opportunities for youth to grow while paving their way to success.

April Pelton staying safe next to her display, while promoting her books at Trail Blaze Shops! April Pelton, Teen Author and Entrepreneur showcasing her books at Trail Blaze Shop in Stonebriar Centre, a shopping mall in Frisco, Texas.

Considering the fall of the global employment rate and effects of the pandemic, many people, especially youth, are trying to find alternative sources to earn. Target Evolution thrives to empower those youngsters who have the passion for entrepreneurship. The latest Trail Blaze Shop is not only offering an opportunity to earn at a young age, but also letting teenagers learn more about entrepreneurship along with financial literacy. Currently, the organization has its own retail shops in two shopping malls, and now is looking to expand even further.

The stores are situated in Houston and Dallas, Texas. The organization is also working with a national mall owner to execute expansion. With the goal to establish stores in the other top cities, the organization also collaborated with Market by Macy's, Macy's smaller, off-mall concept. It's going to host 2-day pop-ups for youth entrepreneurs in Texas. Teens and youth can join the event by signing up online or at Trail Blaze Shops to be featured in Market by Macy's at The Highlands of Flower Mound. Market by Macy's is a smaller format retail store than its larger full-line stores, approximately 20,000 square feet, offering an even more curated assortment of Macy's branded fashion, within an easy-to-shop and open environment.

"We are proud to partner with such an incredible organization, such as Target Evolution," said Loren Payne, store manager for Market by Macy's at the Highlands of Flower Mound, "Their impactful work plays a vital role in supporting and enriching our local community and beyond."

Target Evolution is a Texas based, 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, founded in 2011 established to provide solutions to the common problem of youth unemployment that has broken many dreams. Offering hope, inspiration, and professional help to youth; the organization ensures the young generation is capable of running their own businesses. It offers opportunities for youth to work and sell products while nourishing their entrepreneurship skills. The partnership with Macy's is offering a chance for youngsters to work at the world's largest department store offering adequate exposure and experience. Working with a reputed organization allows students to have a better grasp of the competitive market.

April Pelton is one of the youths of this organization who set a record by earning $1000 in just two hours. Talking about her experience she said, "They help children like me every day, and I'm proud to be a part of the Target Evolution family." It is evident that the organization is always ready to reach teenagers with their helping hand.

Currently, this organization is looking forward to establishing retail stores in the top 10 cities within the next two years. The latest partnership with Macy's is just the beginning of a prolific journey into the future. Find out more www.targetevolution.org.

About Macy's

Macy's, the largest retail brand of Macy's, Inc. serves as the style source for generations of customers. With one of the nation's largest e-commerce platforms powered by macys.com and mobile app, paired with a nationwide network of stores, Macy's delivers the most convenient and seamless shopping experience, offering great values in apparel, home, beauty, accessories and more. Macy's gives customers even more ways to shop and own their style through an off-price assortment at Macy's Backstage and at our highly curated and smaller store format, Market by Macy's. Each year, Macy's provides millions with unforgettable experiences through Macy's 4th of July Fireworks® and Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade® and helps customers celebrate special moments, big and small. We're guided by our purpose – to create a brighter future with bold representation that empowers more voice, choice and ownership for our colleagues, customers, and communities.

Crystal Victoria

Target Evolution

866-922-6686

[email protected]

SOURCE Target Evolution Incorporated