Target Evolution Opens New Store Serving Youth Entrepreneurs Age 12-19 in Houston

HOUSTON, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Communication and social skills are some of the biggest issues among youth in the United States and all over the world. The non-profit organization, Target Evolution has been helping youth of today become professionals in various fields. The organization proudly presents its newest Trail Blaze Shop at First Colony Mall in Sugar Land, Texas. The retail store is established with the sole purpose of selling products created by young entrepreneurs from the age of 12 to 19. This shop gives 90% of the profit of sales to the youth creators.

Teen Entrepreneur & Author April Pelton next to her products at Trail Blaze Shop at Stonebriar Mall in Frisco. Serving youth in the DFW Metroplex ages 12-19. It's located on the 1st floor of Stonebriar Mall between Forever 21 and Vera Bradley.

Keeping the current scenario of youth disengagement and disconnection nationally in mind, people are looking for ways to engage youth and help them make a living from their teen years. That is where Target Evolution comes in with effective and tried-and-tested solutions, helping youth foster communication and social skills gaps through entrepreneurship. The organization has done tremendous research on this predicament to understand that the traditional education system is not enough for youth to secure employment in the current competitive job market. That is why they have built programs that teach various soft skills to the young kids by helping them become entrepreneurs and make money.

One of their programs is the Trail Blaze Shops, which educates young entrepreneurs about how a business is run in a real-world environment. This program gives them practical experience in becoming independent and self-sufficient young adults, by providing a space for them to earn money and grow. They now have two Trail Blaze Shops in two shopping malls in Texas. Both the shops sell various types of products created by youth within the 12 to 19 age group. With the Trail Blaze shops, the youth can learn about entrepreneurship first-hand and the various financial aspects that they must know to become successful in the future. They are building a generation of successful and experienced young professionals and entrepreneurs from scratch. Currently, the organization has stores in Stonebriar Mall in the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex in Frisco, and in First Colony Mall in the Houston area in Sugar Land. The organization is working with a national mall owner and national department stores to expand to several more cities.

The young children and teens can earn a handsome amount of money from not only selling their products, but from working in the Trail Blaze stores as well. One youth who participated in the program, teen author and entrepreneur April Pelton, earned more than $1000 in just two hours during her first book signing at the shop. Sharing her experience she said, 'Target Evolution has given me several business and marketing opportunities. I got to have my products in Galleria Dallas and now I'm in Stonebriar Frisco. They help children like me every day, and I'm proud to be a part of the Target Evolution family.'

Recently, Target Evolution secured a partnership with Market by Macy's to host a monthly 2-day 'Trail Blaze Youth Pop-Up' for young entrepreneurs between the age of 12 and 19 in their smaller concept stores, Market by Macy's in Flower Mound, in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex.

Target Evolution is a non-profit organization that aims to build a generation of entrepreneurs and skillful professionals who can secure their dream job without any trouble. Its mission is to offer a solution to the nationwide employment issues and help youth develop communication and social skills, which make a long-lasting difference in their personal lives and society. They currently have had more than 700 teens in Dallas and Houston enrolled in their various programs over the past several years. Find out more at www.targetevolution.org.

Media Contact:

Crystal Victoria

866-922-6686

[email protected]

SOURCE Target Evolution, Inc