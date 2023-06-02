Target Hospitality Announces June 2023 Conference Attendance and Presentation Schedule

Target Hospitality

02 Jun, 2023, 06:45 ET

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Hospitality Corp. ("Target Hospitality", "Target" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TH), one of North America's largest providers of vertically integrated modular accommodations and value-added hospitality services, today announced that it will attend and present at the Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 and the Bank of America Securities Credit Conference on Thursday, June 8, 2023.

Presentation Details

Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference

Date:

Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Time: 

9:10 am Eastern Time (8:10 am Central Time)

Bank of America Securities Credit Conference

Date:   

Thursday, June 8, 2023

Time:   

10:20 am Eastern Time (9:20 am Central Time)

The events will be broadcast live via webcast.  A link to the webcasts will be available through the Investors section of Target Hospitality's website at www.TargetHospitality.com.

A replay of the presentations will be available through the Investors section of Target Hospitality's website for a limited time.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality is one of North America's largest providers of vertically integrated modular accommodations and value-added hospitality services in the United States. Target builds, owns and operates a customized and growing network of communities for a range of end users through a full suite of value-added solutions including premium food service management, concierge, laundry, logistics, security and recreational facilities services.

Investor Contact
Mark Schuck
(832) 702 – 8009           
[email protected]

