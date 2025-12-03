Target Hospitality Announces Multi-Year Contract Diversifying Customer Base and Expanding Regional Presence

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Hospitality Corp. ("Target Hospitality", "Target" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: TH), one of North America's largest providers of vertically integrated modular accommodations and value-added hospitality services, today announced a multi-year lease and services agreement ("Power Community Contract" or the "Contract") to construct and provide comprehensive hospitality solutions supporting the expansion of power generation capacity essential to the economic growth in mining and data center development in Northern Nevada ("Power Community" or the "Community").

Target will construct and provide comprehensive facility services for the Power Community, including premium culinary offerings, enhanced community amenities, and comprehensive support services. The Power Community Contract is expected to generate approximately $35 million of revenue over its 25-month term, starting in June 2026. The Community will contribute to Target's growing Workforce Hospitality Solutions segment and have the capacity to support up to 250 individuals.

As Target previously announced in February 2025, in connection with its workforce hub contract supporting the development of Thacker Pass, the Company established new regional network capacity in Northern Nevada to focus on additional growth opportunities.

Target's established presence was essential in securing the Power Community Contract and allows the Company to leverage existing regional capacity to complete the Community, resulting in a minimal capital investment of approximately $8 to $10 million. Target expects the Community construction to be completed by June 2026.

The Power Community Contract underscores the growing need to expand North America's power generation capacity to support large-scale industrial projects, including mining and data center development. As this infrastructure development activity moves into more remote areas, the Contract highlights Target's distinctive ability to deliver customized vertically integrated workforce accommodations essential at various stages of this industrial growth. These market fundamentals have generated an unprecedented commercial growth pipeline and support Target's advanced discussions on other potential commercial opportunities to support this historic domestic investment cycle.

"We continue to make significant progress on our strategic initiatives, and including this award, Target has announced over $530 million of multi-year contracts in 2025. This Contract demonstrates our capacity to provide vertically integrated workforce accommodations across various industrial projects and regions, while reaffirming our decision to establish a strategic regional presence in Northern Nevada earlier this year. We continue to see a growing emphasis on the importance of high-quality workforce accommodations to ensure the success of remote capital projects and infrastructure development. We believe offering highly customized hospitality solutions across diverse commercial markets positions Target as a vital partner supporting this robust North American capital investment cycle," stated Brad Archer, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Target Hospitality is one of North America's largest providers of vertically integrated modular accommodations and value-added hospitality services in the United States. Target builds, owns and operates a customized and growing network of communities for a range of end users through a full suite of value-added solutions including premium food service management, concierge, laundry, logistics, security and recreational facilities services.

