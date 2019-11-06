Target Introduces HoliDeals and Unveils Biggest Black Friday Yet with Two-Day Preview Sale and Expanded Early Access

"This is the busiest time of year for our guests, and with the shortened season, we want to make it as easy as possible for them to cross everything off their holiday list at Target. That's why we're introducing HoliDeals, which will feature savings on thousands of items throughout the season, and it all kicks off this weekend," said Rick Gomez, executive vice president, chief marketing and digital officer, Target. "Our expanded Black Friday Preview Sale is just the beginning of a season full of savings. And with our biggest investment ever in guest service, our teams will be ready to help guests shop and save with ease this holiday season."

Black Friday Two-Day Preview Sale

Friday, Nov. 8 – Saturday, Nov. 9

Beginning Friday, Nov. 8, guests can shop some of the best deals from Target's Black Friday ad, which can now be viewed at Target.com/BlackFriday. This year, Target has quadrupled the number of deals available during the Preview Sale and is extending it to two days – giving guests one more day to shop and save. Deals will be available at Target stores nationwide Friday, Nov. 8, through Saturday, Nov. 9, until close, and on Target.com until 11:59 p.m. PST on Saturday, Nov. 9.

This year's Black Friday Preview Sale will offer Target's deepest discounts ever on must-have electronics, toys and the best in beauty, apparel and holiday gifting items. Hot deals from this year's Preview Sale include:

5% off all digital Target GiftCard purchases

Electronics and Entertainment

Top-selling electronics at deep discounts including the TCL 40" 1080p Smart LED Roku TV $169.99 (reg. $259.99 ) and Nikon D3500 18-55mm Camera $399.99 (reg. $849.99 ).

Lowest prices of the season on top-selling mobile devices, and guests will receive a $200 Target GiftCard when they purchase the newest generation iPhones.

Guest-favorite Jetson Strike Hoverboard for only $95 (reg. $149.99 ).

Best prices of the season on top-selling headphones including Beats Solo3 for $129.99 (reg. $299.99 ).

(reg. ). Home and Beauty

Deepest discounts ever on household items, such as the Dyson V7 Motorhead for $199.99 (reg. $299.99 ) and Instant Pot Nova for $64.95 (reg. $99.95 ).

Buy-one-get-one 50% off on hundreds of hair care items, including popular brands like Garnier, Aussie, Pantene and Herbal Essences and 40% off select CHI appliances.

Expanded Early Access to Black Friday Deals

Wednesday, Nov. 27

On Wednesday, Nov. 27, Target is offering early access to some of its best Black Friday deals to Target RedCard holders, and new this year, Target Circle members. During the Early Access sale, RedCard holders will get access to more than 100 deals throughout the day on Target.com and in the Target app. As always, RedCard holders will receive an additional 5% off all purchases.

Target Circle members can join in on the savings with access to select deals beginning at 6 p.m. CST. Target Circle is the nation's fastest-growing loyalty program and members earn 1%* on all purchases to redeem later, in addition to getting access to exclusive deals all season long, with no membership fee required.

*Target RedCard holders continue to save 5% on every purchase.

Black Friday Savings

Thursday, Nov. 28 – Saturday, Nov. 30

Guests can take advantage of Black Friday savings in full force beginning Thanksgiving morning on Target.com. Target stores will open at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 28, and remain open until 1 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 29. Stores will re-open on Friday morning at 7 a.m. This year, Target is making its biggest investment in guest service for the holidays, adding nearly $50 million more in payroll to ensure team members will be available to assist guests when they are shopping throughout the season, including Black Friday weekend. On Thanksgiving night, team members will be at the front of every Target store to help guests score Black Friday savings and move more seamlessly through the checkout process. Also, guests who shop Black Friday deals on Friday, Nov. 29, in stores or on Target.com, and spend $50 will get a 20% off coupon redeemable online or in stores from Dec. 3 through Dec. 14.

Some of the top deals from this year's Black Friday ad include:

Lowest prices ever on the Element 65" Roku 4k UHD HDR Smart TV at $279.99 and Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) for $169.99 (reg. $199.99 ).

UHD HDR Smart TV at and Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) for (reg. ). Deep discounts on kitchen essentials like the guest-favorite Keurig K-mini for $49.99 (reg. $89.99 ) and the Power 3 Qt Air Fryer for $49.99 (reg. $99.99 ).

(reg. ) and the Power 3 Qt Air Fryer for (reg. ). Hundreds of beauty gift sets will be available at the lowest prices of the year.

50% off must-have baby items such as the VTech 5" Digital Video Monitor PTZ with 2 Cameras for $84.99 (reg. $169.99 ) and the Graco Nautilus 65 3-in-1 Harness Booster Car Seat for $89.99 (reg. $179.99 ).

(reg. ) and the Graco Nautilus 65 3-in-1 Harness Booster Car Seat for (reg. ). Hundreds of discounts on items for your home like $5 Threshold towels, $10 throws, $14 flannel sheets and $25 bed sets.

Threshold towels, throws, flannel sheets and bed sets. Buy-one-get-one sales on select toy brands for the kids.

More Days to Save with HoliDeals

Season-long Savings

Following the Black Friday Preview Sale, HoliDeals continue with the return of Target's popular Weekend Deals starting Saturday, Nov. 16, through Sunday, Dec. 15. Details about upcoming Weekend Deals will be revealed on Tuesdays each week on A Bullseye View.

Guests can find information on the latest HoliDeals throughout the season by visiting the hub on Target.com.

